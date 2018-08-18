Follow Us:
Saturday, August 18, 2018
Jamie Vardy sees red but Leicester City ease to victory over Wolves

The Foxes led at the half-hour mark through a Matt Doherty own goal, the defender heading in just as Wolves were on top at the King Power Stadium.

Reuters | Published: August 18, 2018 10:40:54 pm
Leicester City’s Jamie Vardy is shown a red card by referee. (Source: Reuters) 
Leicester City had Jamie Vardy sent off but it did not stop them from recording a comfortable 2-0 home victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League on Saturday. The Foxes led at the half-hour mark through a Matt Doherty own goal, the defender heading in just as Wolves were on top at the King Power Stadium.

New signing James Maddison, who impressed in Leicester’s opening defeat by Manchester United, curled in his first Premier League goal on the stroke of halftime.

The hosts were reduced to 10 men when Vardy, making his first start of the season, was shown a straight red for a high tackle on Doherty but Wolves were unable to capitalise.

