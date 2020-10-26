Jamie Vardy header gives Leicester City first win at Arsenal in 47 years

Leicester's Jamie Vardy. (AP)

Leicester City won at Arsenal for the first time in 47 years on Sunday, with substitute Jamie Vardy’s late close-range header enough to secure victory in the Premier League at The Emirates.

The win lifted Brendan Rogers’ side to fourth on 12 points, while the Gunners stay in 10th place on nine after six games.

Arsenal were left ruing their failure to score in the first half-hour when they pushed forward time and again, racking up 10 shots and six corners to Leicester’s one and zero respectively.

They had the ball in the net from a corner in the fourth minute but replays showed at least three players offside as Alexandre Lacazette flicked it past keeper Kasper Schmeichel.

The hosts then almost scored when Kieran Tierney whipped in a cross that captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang headed over.

They went even closer to opening the scoring a few minutes later when Alexandre Lacazette, standing in front of goal, somehow nodded another cross from Tierney wide of the far post.

Vardy, who came on with half an hour to play having missed Leicester’s previous two games with a calf injury, broke the deadlock in the 80th minute, heading home Cengiz Under’s cross.

“We weathered a bit of a storm but then started getting into it and we’ve come away with a win. It’s big for us but it’s just the next game where we want to keep improving,” said Vardy.

The win gets Leicester’s season back on track following league defeats by Aston Villa and West Ham United.

“We’ve had a couple of bad results and we wanted to put that right in the league. Luckily, I’ve come on and made an impact,” Vardy told Sky Sports.

Arteta rues Arsenal’s wasted chances in loss to Leicester City

“We didn’t look as sharp on the ball. We didn’t have much purpose on the ball,” Arteta told reporters after the match.

“We didn’t manage to have enough continuity in our play, we didn’t put the ball as often as we could in the box. It’s a very harsh result for us considering what happened in the game.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.