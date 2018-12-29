Liverpool vs Arsenal Live Score, Premier League football Live Streaming: Klopp and company aim to consolidate position at top

Liverpool vs Arsenal Live Score, Premier League Live Streaming: Liverpool look favourites to beat Arsenal today as the Gunners reel from injuries in defence. Jürgen Klopp’s aggressive style could produce a similar scoreline to the 4-0 win last season at Anfield. But Unai Emery will aim to show his tactical game with limited resources. Liverpool’s last league defeat at home was in April 2017.

Liverpool have played 19 matches in the Premier League out of which they have won 16 matches and drawn three and have not suffered a defeat. They are currently on top of the table with 51 points. Arsenal are lying fifth on the table with 40 points. They have played an equal number of matches wherein they have won 11, drawn five, and lost three.