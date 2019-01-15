Tottenham striker Harry Kane out until March with ankle injury

Toggle Menu
Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane will be out of action until March.

Tottenham's Harry Kane reacts as he receives treatment from the physio after sustaining an injury at the end of the match against Manchester United
Harry Kane suffered an injury late into the defeat against Manchester United at Wembley. (Source: Reuters)

Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane will be out of action until March after suffering an ankle injury in the weekend’s Premier League defeat by Manchester United, the north London club said on Tuesday.

The England forward hobbled away from Wembley on Sunday after picking up a knock towards the end of the 1-0 defeat by United.

“Following preliminary assessments, we can confirm that Harry Kane has damaged ligaments in his left ankle,” Spurs said in a statement.

“The striker will continue to be monitored by our medical staff as he commences rehabilitation and is expected to return to training in early March.” (Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru Editing by Ian Chadband)

