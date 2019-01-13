Gareth Southgate shortlisted as candidate for Manchester United managerial job: Reports

If reports are to be believed, Gareth Southgate has been shortlisted as a candidate for the post of Manchester United manager after the sacking of Jose Mourinho.

According to a report on ESPN, Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino, Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri, Atletico Madrid’s Diego Simeone, former Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane, Southgate as well as interim manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer are in the contest for the managerial job.

Southgate gained popularity after England’s remarkable run at FIFA World Cup 2018, taking the Three Lions to their first World Cup semi-finals in 28 years as well as the finals of the inaugural UEFA Nations League. He signed a new England contract in October, extending his contract till 2022.

Manchester United sources have however downplayed reports linking them with Southgate. The 48-year old Southgate has not managed a club side since he was sacked by Middlesbrough in 2009.

Pochettino continues to remain a top choice for the post. Meanwhile, Solskjaer has been praised for becoming the first manager to guide the team to five out of five wins across all competitions before their trip to Wembley where they play Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League. Manchester United currently stand at the sixth position in the league table with 38 points.