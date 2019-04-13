FIFA urges federations, leagues to take hard line on racism

FIFA has urged national football federations and leagues to adopt their own tough rules on dealing with racism, including allowing referees to stop or abandon matches.

Advertising

Football’s global governing body issued a statement on Saturday in response to recent incidents in the game with president Gianni Infantino saying the cases were “sad”. “This is really not acceptable. Racism has no place in football, just as it has no place in society either,” said Infantino.

FIFA has a “three-step procedure” for games under its control, a system which allows referees to stop and later abandon a match in case of discriminatory incidents.

“FIFA urges all member associations, leagues, clubs and disciplinary bodies to adopt the same procedure, as well as a zero-tolerance approach to incidents of racism in football, and to apply harsh sanctions for any such kind of behaviour,” said the statement.

Advertising

England’s Danny Rose and Raheem Sterling said they suffered racist abuse during England’s Euro 2020 qualifier in Montenegro in March, while there have been other cases in English football in recent months.

Arsenal have launched an investigation after Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly was allegedly racially abused by a supporter during their Europa League match on Thursday.

Anti-racism monitoring group FARE said earlier this month that Italy was suffering from an “epidemic” of racism inside stadiums.

England’s Rose also said recently that he could not wait to leave football because he had had enough of the racism in the game and was frustrated by the response of the authorities to the abuse.

Klopp calls alleged racist abuse of Liverpool’s Salah ‘disgusting’

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp described alleged racist abuse directed at striker Mohamed Salah by some Chelsea fans as “disgusting” and called for those responsible to be banned from all soccer stadiums for life.

Three fans were stopped from entering Slavia Prague’s stadium for Thursday’s Europa League clash after a video emerged on social media with an alleged racist chant about Egypt international Salah. Chelsea, who visit Premier League leaders Liverpool on Sunday, condemned any form of discriminatory behaviour while Merseyside Police said they were investigating the publication of offensive tweets made in relation to a Liverpool player.

“It’s disgusting. It’s another example of something that should not happen,” Klopp told a news conference.

“It’s another sign that something is going wrong a little bit outside. The stronger the reaction, the more it will help. If you do something like that you should not be able to enter a stadium again, from my point of view, for life.”

Former Chelsea player Salah, last season’s Player of the Year in England, won the African Footballer of the Year award for the second time in a row in January.

Advertising

“Football is the best example of how different races can work so well together. Nobody cares where you are from or who your parents were or whatever,” Klopp added.