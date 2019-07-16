Fabian Delph leaves Manchester City to join Everton

Everton have signed England international midfielder Fabian Delph on a three-year deal from Premier League champions Manchester City, they announced on Monday.

The 29-year-old, who has made 20 appearances for England, became surplus to requirements at City after they recently signed Spanish midfielder Rodri in a club record deal from Atletico Madrid.

Delph had one year left on his City contract and played 22 times in City’s title-winning 2017/18 season. He featured in only 20 matches in all competitions last season as City won a domestic treble.

“I see myself as a winner.”

“I’m hungry.”

“I don’t like losing.” Fabian Delph’s first words as an Everton player are ?????? — Everton (@Everton) July 15, 2019

No financial details were disclosed but media reports said the fee was worth up to 10 million pounds ($12.52 million).

“The club that I’ve been at has had success, especially in the last two seasons, and over the last four years we managed to win trophies,” he told the Everton website.

“I wanted to be playing more regularly and the opportunity to come and play for Everton Football Club was too good of an opportunity to turn down. I’m at an age now where I am probably one of the most experienced players, so hopefully I can bring that and try to help my teammates here to do better,” he added.

Manager Marco Silva said Delph would bring quality and experience to a side that finished eighth last season.