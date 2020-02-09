Everton move to seventh as Richarlison, Dominic Calvert-Lewin sink Crystal Palace

Everton’s Dominic Calvert-Lewin celebrates scoring their third goal with Richarlison. (Source: Reuters) Everton’s Dominic Calvert-Lewin celebrates scoring their third goal with Richarlison. (Source: Reuters)

Only Liverpool have secured more Premier League points than Everton (24 to 17) since their Italian coach Carlo Ancelotti arrived at Goodison Park in December.

The scintillating form has been in large part sparked by Richarlison and Dominic Calvert-Lewin, who Ancelotti has paired upfront and who both scored — and provided each other with an assist — in Saturday’s 3-1 home win over Crystal Palace.

The Brazilian, set free by Calvert-Lewin’s flick on the halfway line, forced his way into the area and fired home after 51 minutes before returning the favour by setting up his strike partner’s late goal with a header off the bar into his path.

Calvert-Lewin’s 11 goals this season are the best by an English striker at Everton since Andy Johnson in 2006-07 and are clearly a product of the confidence he feels since Ancelotti and his assistant Duncan Ferguson took charge.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin has 11 #PL goals this season The most by an English player for @Everton since Andrew Johnson in 2006/07 #EVECRY pic.twitter.com/bj6uQaypmU — Premier League (@premierleague) February 8, 2020

“I am enjoying playing with Richi (Richarlison), since Dunc (Ferguson) came in we have been a partnership – we work together, complement each other,” said Calvert-Lewin.

“It wasn’t the best performance from me but I got the goal, should have had another. We get on off the pitch as well.

“We knew how important it was today, back-to-back wins puts us in good stead going into the (winter) break. It’s good we won, it wasn’t the prettiest game but we dug in and won our individual battles.”

Everton are now seventh, five points off fourth-placed Chelsea whose inconsistency has raised questions about whether they can hang on to a Champions League qualification spot.

The only Everton player who let the pitch dissatisfied was goalkeeper Jordon Pickford who allowed Christian Benteke’s strike to go under his body for the equaliser. England’s No. 1 described his error as “disgusting”.

“I was disappointed with myself. My studs got caught but I hold my hands up for that. I reset and I never let anything affect me. It shows my character,” Pickford said.

MARIAPPA GIVES BRIGHTON LIFELINE

A bizarre own goal from Watford’s Adrian Mariappa allowed relegation rivals Brighton & Hove Albion to take a precious point in a 1-1 draw at the Amex Stadium that left both sides facing a continued struggle to stay in the Premier League.

With the visitors apparently heading for victory, Brighton substitute Alireza Jahanbakhsh drilled the ball across goal but, under no pressure, Mariappa fired past his own keeper on 78 minutes. Earlier, Abdoulaye Doucoure gave Watford the lead on 19 minutes after Aaron Mooy’s ambitious through ball forward rebounded into his path.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.