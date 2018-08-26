Follow Us:
Sunday, August 26, 2018
Everton defender Michael Keane suffers hairline fracture of skull

Everton defender Michael Keane has a hairline fracture of the skull and will be unable to touch a ball with his head for up to four weeks.

By: AP | Published: August 26, 2018 10:26:54 pm
James McCarthy, Ireland, Roy Keane, world cup qualifiers, everton, football, sports news, indian express Michael Keane spent the night in the hospital after leaving the field because of a clash of heads
Keane spent the night in the hospital after leaving the field because of a clash of heads in Everton’s 2-2 draw with Bournemouth on Saturday. Keane had scored Everton’s second goal to put the team 2-0 ahead.

Everton says Keane “sustained a small hairline fracture of the skull but suffered no other complications.”

Keane said Sunday “I won’t be able to have any head contact for three to four weeks. I will be back with my team and back on the pitch as soon as I can after that.”

