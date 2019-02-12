Willy Boly heads in dramatic late equaliser as Wolves draw 1-1 with Newcastle

Defender Willy Boly headed in an equaliser in the dying seconds as Wolverhampton Wanderers snatched a dramatic 1-1 draw with Newcastle United in the Premier League on Monday.

After a run of three successive wins, Wolves looked like they were about to come unstuck as Isaac Hayden gave the visitors the lead 11 minutes into the second half while the home side’s attack failed to catch fire.

Striker Raul Jimenez had a night to forget, blazing over the bar in the first half and heading the ball wide with the goal at his mercy late in the second.

Newcastle’s record signing Miguel Almiron, the Paraguayan striker who joined from Major League Soccer side Atlanta United, gave the visiting fans plenty to cheer about as he made his debut.

Those cheers turned to howls of rage in stoppage time as Boly headed in the equaliser after beating Newcastle keeper Martin Dubravka to the ball.

“Everybody knew that we had the three points, and it was really disappointing to concede the way that we conceded,” Newcastle manager Rafael Benitez said, adding that his team should have dealt with the late high ball that led to the goal.

“It’s something we have to defend better, the cross. We know that it’s England and that people will come against the keeper, and he has to be strong enough.”

The draw lifted Newcastle into 16th place on 25 points, ahead of Cardiff City on goal difference and one point above the drop zone. Wolves remained in seventh place on 39 points, 11 behind sixth-placed Chelsea.

Benitez upset with officials over Wolves equaliser

Benitez felt the Wolves defender fouled goalkeeper Martin Dubravka by laying hands on the Newcastle goalkeeper while going up for the header and immediately had a word with referee Graham Scott after the full time whistle.

“In England they don’t understand the rules. I can say many things but it will not change anything,” Benitez told reporters after the game.

“I didn’t like the challenge at the end, you have to protect the keeper. We have been here for years and it’s still very difficult to explain that.”

Benitez said Dubravka could have handled the cross better.

“Martin was talking about more protection, Jamaal (defender Jamaal Lascelles) was saying that maybe Martin could deal with the cross in another way,” the manager said.

“It’s a bad way to concede. We had one more point but it is a pity because we could have had three.”