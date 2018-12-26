EPL roundup: Wolves strike late to deny Fulham rare win

Romain Saiss bundled home from close range to earn Wolverhampton Wanderers a 1-1 draw at Fulham on Wednesday and deny Claudio Ranieri’s side their first win in six Premier League matches.

Advertising

Substitute Ryan Sessegnon struck to give the London side hope of three points as they fought to move off the bottom of the table, but Saiss’s 85th-minute equaliser left Fulham 19th before Huddersfield’s trip to Manchester United.

Claudio Ranieri’s side showed defensive steel as they battled for a second consecutive clean sheet after achieving their first in a goalless draw at Newcastle United on Saturday, but eventually caved in.

Fulham came closer in a tight first half with Aleksandar Mitrovic a constant thorn in Wolves’s side, but Rui Patricio was alert to beat away the Serbian’s strike after he wormed free in the area.

Advertising

Sessegnon made the breakthrough for Fulham seven minutes after being introduced as a substitute, volleying in after Rui Patricio tried to punch the ball away.

Saiss levelled, however, after Ivan Cavaleiro’s cross sat up for him at the back post with Joe Bryan unable to clear the ball, and Wolves defender Conor Coady hacked a late Mitrovic effort off the line to leave his side in mid-table.