EPL Final Day Live Score, Liverpool vs Wolves, Brighton vs Man City, Football Live Streaming: Salah returns to Liverpool’s starting XI

English Premier League Final Day Live Score, Liverpool vs Wolves, Brighton vs Man City, Football Live Score Streaming: The title race in the English Premier League will reach an epic conclusion on the final day of as Manchester City and Liverpool look to win the coveted trophy. The defending champions City are currently top of the table and will travel to Brighton to face the 17th-placed team side.

Liverpool, on the other hand, are expected to have a slightly more competitive fixture against Wolverhampton, who have cemented a seventh-place finish this season and have toppled almost all the top six teams. Unless, a dramatic shift in fortunes on the final day, the Pep Guardiola’s side is set to defend their title this season.