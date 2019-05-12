EPL Final Day Live Score, Liverpool vs Wolves, Brighton vs Man City, Football Live Streaming: Salah returns to Liverpool’s starting XIhttps://indianexpress.com/article/sports/football/english-premier-league/epl-live-scores-live-streaming-manchester-city-liverpool-5723893/
EPL Final Day Live Score, Liverpool vs Wolves, Brighton vs Man City, Football Live Streaming: Salah returns to Liverpool’s starting XI
Liverpool vs Wolves, Brighton vs Man City Football Live Score, English Premier League Final Day Live Score Streaming: The Premier League title race will reach an epic conclusion.
English Premier League Final Day Live Score, Liverpool vs Wolves, Brighton vs Man City, Football Live Score Streaming: The title race in the English Premier League will reach an epic conclusion on the final day of as Manchester City and Liverpool look to win the coveted trophy. The defending champions City are currently top of the table and will travel to Brighton to face the 17th-placed team side.
Liverpool, on the other hand, are expected to have a slightly more competitive fixture against Wolverhampton, who have cemented a seventh-place finish this season and have toppled almost all the top six teams. Unless, a dramatic shift in fortunes on the final day, the Pep Guardiola’s side is set to defend their title this season.
Live Blog
English Premier League Final Day Live Score:
Pep talk
Here is what Pep feels about the upcoming title race:
“One more game. We will try to do our best, and the players will decide what we deserve. We are here to try to win the title. [Why did you pick Riyad Mahrez, Pep?] His quality, his personality, his lack of fear. We know Brighton will defend deep so we will need quality in small spaces. If we score four goals in the first 10 minutes it would be incredible. I don’t know, honestly, what is going to happen.”
STAT
Liverpool's last English league triumph came in 1989-90 under manager Kenny Dalglish
Will Klopp cement his name in history?
Gary Neville has his say on title race
Here is what former Manchester United Gary Nevill has to say about the title race between Liverpool and Manchester City.
"My perfect scenario today would be Brighton make it 1-0 with about 5 minutes to go and Liverpool are winning 1-0 at the time, then somebody from Wolves scores with 2 minutes to go."@GNev2 on how he'd like today to pan out.
“All of them. It’s a long season. It you felt extremely fresh that would not be normal. We have to fight, we have to create, because Wolves are so good. They play different to every other team in the Premier League. Everyone talks about the City game, the final day, but we have to win the game.”
- Jurgen Klopp
The Greatest night at Anfield
Liverpool had one of their greatest comebacks at Anfield last week. Will it be another night at Anfield to remember?
By the way - watch how Liverpool won the match!
Is Klopp feeling the pressure?
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp addresses the fixture:
Having absorbed everything Liverpool could throw at them in a titanic title battle, Manchester City will retain their crown with victory at Brighton & Hove Albion on Sunday. It is possible they could get by with a draw, or even an unlikely defeat, as they will start the final round of a monumental title battle one point ahead but Pep Guardiola’s side know better than to expect gifts from Merseyside.
In all likelihood, City will rack up a 14th successive Premier League win and Liverpool will beat Wolverhampton Wanderers to make it nine in a row. If that happens, City will take the honours with 98 points to Liverpool’s 97.
Cash or competition? What is behind England’s domination of Europe?
England’s Premier League has claimed a clean sweep of all four places in the finals of Europe’s two club competitions as the most commercially successful league in the world finally translated its financial power into success on the field. Liverpool will face Tottenham Hotspur in the Champions League while in the Europa League Arsenal take on Chelsea. No country has ever produced the finalists for the Champions League and the Europa League in the same year before now.
The Premier League’s money has been invested in some of the top players in the world. According to FIFA’s ‘Global Transfer Report’ in 2018, $5.14 billion was spent on players by Europe’s top five leagues, with English clubs alone spending $1.98 billion on transfers from abroad.
Brighton captain Bruno will retire from playing after Sunday's final match of the season at home to Manchester City. The Spanish full-back, 38, joined Brighton from Valencia in 2012 and has made 234 appearances for the club.
Brighton manager speaks
Chris Hughton speaks before the match and it is exactly what Liverpool want to hear:
💬 “We’ve just got to go out there and get some points for ourselves. Obviously it’s all about Man City and Liverpool today, but we’re going to try and put in a good performance and keep the integrity of the league."#BHAFC 🔵⚪️ pic.twitter.com/PAZvZ0KOkg
— Brighton & Hove Albion ⚽️ (@OfficialBHAFC) 12 May 2019
Hello and welcome
Hello and welcome to our live blog on the final day of the English Premier League. The title will be decided - as Brighton host Manchester City and Liverpool host Wolverhampton. If City lose or draw, and Liverpool win, then the Reds lift the title. And if City win, irrespective of how Liverpool perform, they will lift the title. Cannot get it better than this!
Premier League Football Live Score, Final day Live Online Streaming: Having absorbed everything Liverpool could throw at them in a titanic title battle, Manchester City will retain their crown with victory at Brighton & Hove Albion on Sunday. It is possible they could get by with a draw, or even an unlikely defeat, as they will start the final round of a monumental title battle one point ahead but Pep Guardiola’s side know better than to expect gifts from Merseyside.
In all likelihood, City will rack up a 14th successive Premier League win and Liverpool will beat Wolverhampton Wanderers to make it nine in a row. If that happens, City will take the honours with 98 points to Liverpool’s 97.
Pep talk
Here is what Pep feels about the upcoming title race:
“One more game. We will try to do our best, and the players will decide what we deserve. We are here to try to win the title. [Why did you pick Riyad Mahrez, Pep?] His quality, his personality, his lack of fear. We know Brighton will defend deep so we will need quality in small spaces. If we score four goals in the first 10 minutes it would be incredible. I don’t know, honestly, what is going to happen.”
STAT
Liverpool's last English league triumph came in 1989-90 under manager Kenny Dalglish
Will Klopp cement his name in history?
Gary Neville has his say on title race
Here is what former Manchester United Gary Nevill has to say about the title race between Liverpool and Manchester City.
Inside Man City dressing room!
A peek into the dressing room of Manchester City!
Klopp's pre-match talk
“All of them. It’s a long season. It you felt extremely fresh that would not be normal. We have to fight, we have to create, because Wolves are so good. They play different to every other team in the Premier League. Everyone talks about the City game, the final day, but we have to win the game.”
- Jurgen Klopp
The Greatest night at Anfield
Liverpool had one of their greatest comebacks at Anfield last week. Will it be another night at Anfield to remember?
By the way - watch how Liverpool won the match!
Is Klopp feeling the pressure?
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp addresses the fixture:
Manchester City players are in!
Things are about to unravel pretty soon!
Who will win the Premier League title!
Go to Indian Express and Express Sports Twitter handle to cast your vote!
Brighton vs Man City team news
Brighton: Ryan, Bruno, Duffy, Dunk, Bernardo, Knockaert, Kayal, Bissouma, Jahanbakhsh, Gross, Murray.
Subs: Button, Bong, Locadia, And one, Montoya, Burn, Molumby.
Man City: Ederson, Walker, Kompany, Laporte, Zinchenko, Gundogan, David Silva, Bernardo Silva, Mahrez, Aguero, Sterling.
Subs: Muric, Danilo, Stones, De Bruyne, Sane, Otamendi, Jesus.
LIVERPOOL VS WOLVES TEAM NEWS
Liverpool: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Van Dijk, Matip, Robertson, Wijnaldum, Henderson, Fabinho, Salah, Mane, Origi - Subs: Mignolet, Lovren, Milner, Gomez, Sturridge, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Shaqiri
Wolves: Rui Patricio, Doherty, Bennett, Coady, Boly, Jonny, Moutinho, Neves, Dendoncker, Jota, Jimene - Subs: Ruddy, Cavaleiro, Costa, Gibbs-White, Vinagre, Traore, Kilman
PREVIEW
Having absorbed everything Liverpool could throw at them in a titanic title battle, Manchester City will retain their crown with victory at Brighton & Hove Albion on Sunday. It is possible they could get by with a draw, or even an unlikely defeat, as they will start the final round of a monumental title battle one point ahead but Pep Guardiola’s side know better than to expect gifts from Merseyside.
In all likelihood, City will rack up a 14th successive Premier League win and Liverpool will beat Wolverhampton Wanderers to make it nine in a row. If that happens, City will take the honours with 98 points to Liverpool’s 97.
READ MORE
Cash or competition? What is behind England’s domination of Europe?
England’s Premier League has claimed a clean sweep of all four places in the finals of Europe’s two club competitions as the most commercially successful league in the world finally translated its financial power into success on the field. Liverpool will face Tottenham Hotspur in the Champions League while in the Europa League Arsenal take on Chelsea. No country has ever produced the finalists for the Champions League and the Europa League in the same year before now.
The Premier League’s money has been invested in some of the top players in the world. According to FIFA’s ‘Global Transfer Report’ in 2018, $5.14 billion was spent on players by Europe’s top five leagues, with English clubs alone spending $1.98 billion on transfers from abroad.
READ MORE
Conditions are perfect for the match
Wolves will be entering an Anfield stadium that saw one of the biggest comebacks just the other day. Now the conditions look perfect.
Final day for Bruno
Brighton captain Bruno will retire from playing after Sunday's final match of the season at home to Manchester City. The Spanish full-back, 38, joined Brighton from Valencia in 2012 and has made 234 appearances for the club.
Brighton manager speaks
Chris Hughton speaks before the match and it is exactly what Liverpool want to hear:
Hello and welcome
Hello and welcome to our live blog on the final day of the English Premier League. The title will be decided - as Brighton host Manchester City and Liverpool host Wolverhampton. If City lose or draw, and Liverpool win, then the Reds lift the title. And if City win, irrespective of how Liverpool perform, they will lift the title. Cannot get it better than this!