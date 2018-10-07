EPL: Jose Mourinho says ‘manhunt’ against him affecting United players

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho applauds the fans at the end of the match. (REUTERS)

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho said speculation over his future had become a “manhunt” and that the atmosphere it has generated has been impacting his players. United fought back from 2-0 down to defeat Newcastle United 3-2 in the Premier League on Saturday with Alexis Sanchez grabbing the 90th-minute winner.

The game came amid media reports of Mourinho’s future being on the line, with one paper saying he would be fired this weekend regardless of the Newcastle result — a claim denied by the club, “I am 55 years old. It is the first time I see man-hunting. I can cope with it. I can live with it. Some of the boys, in spite of them not being the man that is hunted, they are not coping well with it,” Mourinho told reporters.

“We started nervous(ly), the team in my opinion didn’t cope well with the pressure of the man-hunting. Every ball around our box was almost a goal or some mistake, a bad decision, panic. “At halftime we spoke, everybody, and the team faced the second half with a different spirit, a different belief, giving everything for the victory,” he said.

Asked about his future at the club, Mourinho said: “They gave me contract until July, 2020. I have a contract to 2020, I didn’t point a pistol at them. They give me the contract because they wanted to give it me.” But the former Chelsea and Real Madrid manager could not resist a jibe back at his critics.

“I go to London tonight, if it rains in London tomorrow, it’s my fault. If there is a problem with negotiating Brexit, it’s my fault,” he said. “This is new, it makes me not just a better manager but even a better person. I understand things in the human nature nowadays and in the industry where I work, I used to love it, I still love it is but it is different.

“There is too much wickedness in something that should be beautiful. I cope with it with some sadness. I am a mature I am a big boy and I will deal with it.” The response of the United fans, who roared the team on in the remarkable three-goal final 20 minutes and chanted Mourinho’s name, did not go unnoticed by the Portuguese.

“At halftime we were losing 2-0 and the fans were magnificent to the team and that is fantastic,” he said, adding that he would have preferred not to hear his own name. “I’m amazed by that response. I don’t want that, and if I could tell them to not do it I would, because it is not about me it is about the football club they love and the football club we represent with honour and dignity.”

Keep calm and carry on, Benitez urges Newcastle after late defeat

Newcastle United coach Rafa Benitez conceded that his side’s late 3-2 defeat by Manchester United in the Premier League on Saturday was difficult to take, but urged his players to continue the work that produced two early goals at Old Trafford. Newcastle were 2-0 up after 10 minutes thanks to a smart finish by Kenedy and a close-range strike from summer signing Yoshinori Muto. It’s the first time the Tyneside outfit have taken the lead in a match all season.

However, the visitors were undone by late goals from Juan Mata, Anthony Martial and Alexis Sanchez to leave Newcastle second bottom of the standings and without a win after eight games of the campaign.

“It is difficult to take because we did so well. At 2-0 we had chances to score the third and we had control against a very good team,” Benitez told the BBC.

“When we conceded the first goal we started to have problems because they have so many good players that they could bring off the bench, and it is difficult to contain them.

“We have been solid in a lot of games, but we pushed forward well and created chances well, but the ones we didn’t take made the difference. We have to stay calm and be sure we continue working in this way, because we will win games if we play like that.”

Both Mata and Sanchez were substitutes brought on in either half, but both while United were still down 2-0.

Benitez pointed to their collective impact and also his players’ tiring legs as reasons for the match being turned on its head.

“In the second half when they made the substitutions you knew we would be suffering and we needed to be precise in the counter-attack,” the Spaniard told a news conference.

“We did well, we did what we wanted but still we missed this final pass and then as you try to push up it’s not easy. At the end when you are defending crosses against seven players that are so big, it’s not easy.

“And also, even then Alexis scored a goal from the air.” Newcastle’s two points from eight games is now their worst start to a Premier League season. They will need a positive result after the international break at home against Brighton & Hove Albion on Oct. 20 to avoid fears intensifying that they could suffer their second relegation in three years.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App