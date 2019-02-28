Premier League: Victory against Tottenham justifies Maurizio Sarri’s decision to drop Kepa Arrizabalaga

Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri said his decision to drop keeper Kepa Arrizabalaga was justified after his side’s 2-0 defeat of Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday, but insisted the Spaniard would soon be back between the posts. Arrizabalaga was fined by the club for his refusal to be substituted by Sarri near the end of extra time in Sunday’s League Cup final defeat by Manchester City.

The humiliating incident increased the pressure on Sarri but he responded in bold fashion to select Willy Caballero for the Premier League derby, saying the decision was to “send a message” to his players. Asked about leaving Arrizabalaga, the world’s most expensive keeper, on the bench for such a crucial game, Sarri said: “I think it was the right decision. Kepa made the wrong decision.

“He paid the club and he paid with the team. But now we have to stop. In one of the next two for sure (he will play). “You are young you can make mistakes but you need to understand after every mistake.

“But now for me the matter is closed.” Sarri’s position at Chelsea certainly looks brighter than it did a few days ago, with his side back in the race for a top-four finish in the Premier League.

A 57th-minute goal by Pedro gave them the lead and they were gifted a second by Kieran Trippier’s own goal. Caballero, making his first league appearance of the season, was rarely troubled as Chelsea contained Tottenham’s attack. Chelsea remain sixth but are three points behind fourth-placed Arsenal, two behind Manchester United and seven behind Tottenham, but have played a game less than all three.

“It was really important tonight because we are fighting for the top four,” Sarri said, suggesting that talk of a crisis at Stamford Bridge had been overblown. “Perhaps we are now involving Tottenham in this fight — the gap is very large, seven points, but we have a game in hand.”

After a slump in form after Christmas, including thrashings by Bournemouth and Manchester City, Chelsea appear to have arrested the slide in the nick of time for Sarri. “The level of application, the level of attention is higher than before,” the former Napoli boss said.

“I spoke with the club two or three times in the last days. The problem was not as big as you write.

“It’s normal if you lose two three matches in a row you are under pressure. We need to fight for 10 matches in a row.”

Pochettino not panicking as Spurs stutter again

Mauricio Pochettino refused to panic after his Tottenham Hotspur side suffered a second successive defeat to wipe out their Premier League title hopes and create some top-four jitters on Wednesday. A 2-0 defeat at London rivals Chelsea, following the 2-1 loss at Burnley on Saturday, means Tottenham’s comfortable third position now looks under threat.

They still have a four-point gap over fourth-placed Arsenal, are five clear of Manchester United and seven ahead of sixth-placed Chelsea, but suddenly they look vulnerable. Pochettino lost his cool with referee Mike Dean after the Burnley defeat, something that is out of character for the usually gracious Argentine, and his side self-destructed against Chelsea with a comical Kieran Trippier own goal.

The reality is if they lose to Arsenal on Saturday, what was a 10-point gap to their fierce north London rivals a week ago will be down to one.

Asked if he was concerned, Pochettino said: “I am not afraid. I have the same feeling as before. We need to enjoy playing football,” he told reporters. “I think everyone before the season would sign up to have that position before the start of the season, to have the possibility to be five points the gap. The pressure is on them.

“If people are scared now about the top four, that is football. It’s a massive business for sure but we need to enjoy it, playing football. We need to keep going and try to be ready for the next game. But it’s not a drama, eh?”

The return from injury of leading striker Harry Kane was expected to give Tottenham a timely boost, but in the two matches he has played since, Tottenham have scored once. They had won their previous four games in the league and beaten Borussia Dortmund 3-0 in the Champions League.

Kane, who scored Spurs’ only goal at Burnley, was a frustrated figure on Wednesday and was ruffled by Chelsea’s David Luiz in the first half. But Pochettino was not concerned. “I think today the way that he fought and ran and was on the pitch I think it was a perfect level, physically and mentally,” the manager said.

He said the most important thing now was to get back on track against Arsenal. “We are disappointed because it was another defeat, but we need to be sure we are ready for Saturday, and another tough London derby against Arsenal,” he said.