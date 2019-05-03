English Premier League title between Manchester City, Liverpool could be decided in a playoff game

The Premier League title race is locked in a battle between Manchester City and Liverpool at the top and if the two sides manage to finish joint on points, there is a possibility of a playoff game.

Advertising

It is advantage City in arguably the greatest title race in history with neither side having dropped points for two months. Defending champions City, after 12 straight wins, are on 92 points, one clear of relentless Liverpool, who have lost just once in the league all season.

How the title-decider works if two teams are joint on points:

If City and Liverpool finish the Premier League 2019 season level on points, then the winner will be separated by goal difference. If they are also level on that, then goals scored is the decider.

Advertising

However, if a situation arises wherein the two sides are still level on the above grounds, then the champion is decided on the basis of a play-off. According to the EPL rules, “The clubs concerned shall play off one or more deciding league matches on neutral grounds, the format, timing and venue of which shall be determined by the board.”

Both the sides have two games left in the current season. For a title play-off to happen, the following types of results mentioned below are needed, along with a goal difference swing of four towards Liverpool. The order of the results below do not matter.

– Liverpool draw and Manchester City defeat, as well as both sides having the same type of result (win, lose or draw) in their other game.

– Liverpool win and defeat and two Manchester City draws.

Has it ever happened before?

Despite the rules mentioned, a play-off scenario has never happened in the Premier League. Manchester United and Newcastle were close to making it to the playoffs back in 1995-96 season but the Red Devils ended up winning.

There is also a possibility of a play-off required to decide top four in order to qualify for the Champions League or a playoff to book Europa League spot this season.