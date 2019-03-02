English Premier League: Liverpool’s Sadio Mane happy to stay central in derby

Liverpool forward Sadio Mane is happy to continue in his central role if the team need him to after scoring twice in Wednesday’s 5-0 Premier League victory over Watford. Filling in for injured striker Roberto Firmino, Senegalese Mane headed in from close range in the first half before adding to his tally with a cheeky back-heel effort.

Firmino has shaken off an ankle injury and could return for the Merseyside derby at Everton on Sunday.

“I was lucky to score two but honestly I don’t mind,” Mane told Sky Sports. “I’m happy to play left or right side but if the team or the coach needs me as a striker, I’ll try again.”.

“To be honest I was surprised. I never played there before, I was nervous.” Title-chasing Liverpool have 69 points from 28 games, one more than Manchester City who could regain the lead after their match at Bournemouth on Saturday.

Liverpool edged Everton 1-0 when the teams played earlier this season and Mane is well aware of the importance of the fixture in the title race.

“Of course, it is one of the more important derbies because we know what we want this season,” Mane said.

“But after all it’s like any other game. We need to focus and give everything to win it.”

Everton looking to dent Liverpool’s title chances, says Keane

Denting Liverpool’s Premier League title hopes will be the added motivation for Everton when they take on their arch rivals in Sunday’s Merseyside derby, defender Michael Keane has said. Liverpool are unbeaten in 18 games against their neighbours since a defeat in October 2018 and Keane said that hurting the leaders’ chances of winning a first league title since 1989-90 would please Everton fans.

“It’s not the main reason we want to win the game. We want to win the game for ourselves,” Keane told Sky Sports. “We’re chasing seventh place ourselves, but in the back of our heads, if we can take points off Liverpool and get a win, that will dent their title chances which is great. That should make the fans happy.

“We want to put in a performance and we want to win the game, and we want the fans to be happy. If that’s what they want, then that’s what we want.”

Everton, who were beaten 1-0 by Liverpool in December, are ninth in the table with 36 points and Keane is confident they can climb to seventh and come into contention for a place in European competition.

“Seventh is still within our grasp. We know we’ve got the players capable of getting there, and we know we can put in the performances needed,” the centre back added.

“It’s just a case of being able to do it consistently, which we haven’t done for the last three months so we’re going to have to change and we’re going to have to improve. Hopefully we can do that and find ourselves there come the end of the season.