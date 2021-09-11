English Premier League Live Score, Manchester United vs Newcastle United Football Live Score: Ronaldo starts for United

English Premier League, Manchester United vs Newcastle United Match Live Score Streaming Online: Matchday on Saturday sees a host of Premier League matches at the same time, the brightest spotlight of them being on Cristiano Ronaldo’s ‘second debut’ for Manchester United, as they host Newcastle United. Among other matches happening at the same time, Manchester City will be taking on Leicester City.
Even before Ronaldo sets foot on the pitch against Newcastle on Saturday, there were a plethora of fans adorning the No.7 shirt, on their way to Old Trafford to see the return of their prodigal son. On the way to the Theatre of Dreams, the streets were filled with Manchester United fans, proudly wearing their team’s colours, with the No.7 emblazoned across their backs.
Shaw swings in a corner. Ronaldo among those waiting in the queue in the box. Varane gets his head to it. But it's just wide! Another shot by Ronaldo is blocked off, which gives Newcastle a break with Maximin. Both Almiron and Ritchie try their luck from long range, suggesting Newcastle's approach will be to go from range.
Manchester, on the other hand, keep swinging in the crosses, but young Freddie Woodman is coming forward everytime and collecting calmly.
Almiron nicks the ball in the midfield and initiates a counter-attack, has Maximin for support, who runs into trouble, lays it off for Matt Ritchie's long shot, which is blocked. Newcastle with their first period of pressure around the 15-minute mark. Manchester break away as Maximin tries a fancy stepover too many.
Bruno Fernandes almost threads through a ball to Ronaldo, but a black-and-white foot makes a crucial intervention. Pogba drives the ball forward, Ronaldo comes up with a subtle flick on the Bruno, who loses the ball. It's been all Manchester in the opening few minutes.
Joelinton gets the first chance for Newcastle, after a lapse from Varane on the right flank. Joelinton enters the box, but his shot is weak and wide.
Ronaldo now fires in his first shot on goal. It goes narrowly above the bar.
Kick-off. Manchester stroke the ball around in their half. Ronaldo's first involvement is in close quarters with Manquillo and the ball goes out for a Newcastle throw.
2 minutes gone and Manchester still keeping the ball around the centre line. Newcastle look to hold their 5-3-2 shape, which is often looking like a 5-4-1 formation.
More than year after his retirement from the game, Michael Jordan had announced his return to the NBA with the most famous two-word fax - "I'm back." Now, as Ronaldo returns to Manchester,let us see how this romantic reunion plays out:
Huge cheers as the players step out for the match. Ronaldo back in the starting XI after 4,501 days.
Ronaldo understandably gets the biggest cheer as the two sets of players come out for their warm-up drills. The match will begin at 7:30 pm IST. Meanwhile, in the match with the early kick-off, Crystal Palace have beaten Spurs 3-0.
"He's been good, he's trained well," says Ole Gunnar Solskjaer when asked about his decision to select Cristiano Ronaldo from the start this afternoon. Where will the old warhorse play though? A lot of eyes on how he gels with Sancho and, in particular, Greenwood, who can play wide or centrally.
The news we've been waiting for. Ronaldo is making his '2nd debut' vs Newcastle United.