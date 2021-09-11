English Premier League Live Score, Manchester United vs Newcastle United Football Live Score: Ronaldo starts for United

Manchester 0-0 Newcastle after 25 minutes

Shaw swings in a corner. Ronaldo among those waiting in the queue in the box. Varane gets his head to it. But it's just wide! Another shot by Ronaldo is blocked off, which gives Newcastle a break with Maximin. Both Almiron and Ritchie try their luck from long range, suggesting Newcastle's approach will be to go from range.

Manchester, on the other hand, keep swinging in the crosses, but young Freddie Woodman is coming forward everytime and collecting calmly.