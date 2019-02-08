Premier League: Cardiff City could face points deduction for not paying Emiliano Sala transfer fee

Cardiff City could be on the verge of a Premier League points deduction if they do not honour the £15 million deal with French club Nantes over the transfer of Emiliano Sala, a report from news agency PA said. Sala’s body was recently discovered in the plane wreckage that was discovered 21 miles off the coast of Guernsey.

Advertising

The Argentinian footballer was on a flight from Nantes to Cardiff after signing with the club. The flight disappeared off the English Channel on January 21, just two days after the Premier League club announced the deal. After the discovery, the club received a formal letter on Tuesday from Nantes, asking for the first of three yearly installments on the deal, to be paid within 10 days. The Bluebirds chairman Mehmet Dalman, in an interview to French newspaper L’Equipe, had said that the club “was not going to pay.”

My condolences to the family and friends of Emiliano Sala. Such sad news. RIP. pic.twitter.com/Iqjrl4V2r8 — Gareth Bale (@GarethBale11) 8 February 2019

This is truly sad news, rest in peace Emiliano Sala 🙏 #RIPSala pic.twitter.com/bDIStJryir — Luke Shaw (@LukeShaw23) 8 February 2019

What an incredible tragedy. Thoughts are with the loved ones of Emiliano Sala 🙏🏾 #RIPsala pic.twitter.com/13hCfAWLJb — Leroy Sané (@LeroySane19) 8 February 2019

Very nice gesture from @FCNantes to retire the number 9 jersey in memory of Emiliano Sala. 👏🏻 https://t.co/ew9QPlqEqo — Spencer FC (@SpencerOwen) 8 February 2019

Our thoughts and condolences are with the family and friends of Emiliano Sala, and all at @FCNantes and @CardiffCityFC, during this difficult time. Rest in peace, Emiliano 💚💛💙 pic.twitter.com/JC0ye7rHKc — AFC Bournemouth (@afcbournemouth) 8 February 2019

Our deepest condolences to the loved-ones of Emiliano Sala and his fans at @CardiffCityFC and @FCNantes pic.twitter.com/29WytuuxAP — Beşiktaş JK English (@BesiktasEnglish) 8 February 2019

RIP Emiliano Sala. Terrible news, condolences to his family and friends. 🙏🏼😢❤ pic.twitter.com/lZi9fT55E2 — Jack Grealish (@JackGrealish1) 8 February 2019

As per the report, the sports law expert Gianpaolo Monteneri told PA that the club could suffer a points deduction. “If certain deadlines, which are mentioned in the transfer contract, are not met then these may trigger consequences for the club in question,” he said.

“This can be from an admonishment right up to the withdrawal of league points. It is a very tricky situation as we are talking about a human tragedy and an important amount of money,” he added.

He further said: “It is a human case on one side, and on the other side for Nantes, a financial case and compensation that they are potentially not receiving. They have also lost a key player and for them, it is a sporting effect as well that needs to be considered.”

Monteneri further said that the legal dispute over the transfer fee could end up on the corridors of FIFA or Court of Arbitration for Sport. “There are, in my opinion, two possible solutions,” Monteneri said. “The first one is that the parties have established to go to FIFA and, in such a case, the matter is submitted to the Players’ Status Committee in the first instance, with the possibility of an appeal to CAS.”

He further added: “But it also possible that the parties have decided to skip FIFA and go directly to the Court of Arbitration for Sport. For this kind matter of matter, there is an obligation to go to football or sports-related bodies.”

Advertising

Monteneri further said that it will be better for the two clubs to go to the CAS. “For this kind matter of matter, there is an obligation to go to football or sports-related bodies. It is also an advantage for the parties involved to go to a body that is specialised in football matters because they have a better understanding of the case and are far faster (in reaching decisions). I think it’s very likely that Nantes will proceed to the end to have compensation in what is a unique case, and that the two clubs will sit on a table to find a suitable solution for all of them,” he added.