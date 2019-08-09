English Premier League 2018-19 Live Streaming: When and where to watch

Football action resumes as the English Premier League kicks off this week. Manchester City start their title defence this weekend, but Liverpool’s burning desire to get their hands on the trophy will fuel a heavyweight battle for supremacy. The first blows will be landed this week as Liverpool kick off the new Premier League campaign against promoted Norwich at Anfield on Friday, before City head to West Ham on Saturday. Meanwhile, the weekend sees a big clash between Manchester United and Chelsea at Old Trafford.

Advertising

The Premier League kickstarts on 10 August, 2019.

Where can I watch Premier League 2019-20?

Premier League 2019-20 can be seen on Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 2.

Where can I livestream Premier League 2019-20?

Premier League 2019-20 can be livestreamed on Hotstar. You can also follow the updates right here at IndianExpress.com.