Monday, August 20, 2018
Express Audio: Veteran journalist Coomi Kapoor on media freedom and how it has changed over the years

Eden Hazard rules out Chelsea exit this month

Eden Hazard was consistently linked with a move to Real Madrid throughout the close season

By: Reuters | Published: August 20, 2018 11:55:59 am
With the English transfer window already closed Chelsea would be unable to bring in someone to replace Hazard if he left. (Source: Reuters)
Chelsea forward Eden Hazard has said he has no plans to leave the Premier League club before the European transfer window closes at the end of the month.

The Belgian was consistently linked with a move to Real Madrid throughout the close season but, following Chelsea’s 3-2 victory over Arsenal on Sunday, the 27-year-old said he would be staying in London.

“I’m fine here. We’ll see what happens in a year or two,” Hazard told French news outlet RMC Sport.

“Leave this year? I will not leave. Everybody knows what I said after the World Cup – but I’m happy here.”

With the English transfer window already closed Chelsea would be unable to bring in someone to replace Hazard if he left.

“It would be a little odd if they sell me now while they can’t recruit a replacement,” Hazard added.

Chelsea travel to Newcastle United in the Premier League next weekend.

