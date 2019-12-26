Premier League: Spurs fight back to sink Brighton, Chelsea stunned at home

Tottenham Hotspur’s Dele Alli celebrates scoring their second goal. (Source: Reuters) Tottenham Hotspur’s Dele Alli celebrates scoring their second goal. (Source: Reuters)

Tottenham Hotspur’s Harry Kane and Dele Alli scored in the second half as Jose Mourinho’s side came from behind to claim a 2-1 home victory over Brighton & Hove Albion in the Premier League on Thursday.

Kane followed up his own shot to equalise in the 53rd minute and cancel out Adam Webster’s first-half header and Alli put Spurs ahead in the 72nd, knocking in a pass from Serge Aurier to complete a move inspired by substitute Christian Eriksen.

Spurs were reeling from a disheartening home 2-0 loss to Chelsea and a sleepy atmosphere gripped their stadium early in the game, which was briefly lifted when Kane put the ball in the net before a VAR review ruled the effort offside.

Brighton, who had thrashed Spurs 3-0 in October in one of the final games under Mourinho’s predecessor Mauricio Pochettino, went ahead when defender Webster appeared unmarked to head in a Pascal Gross free kick in the 37th minute.

Mourinho left club record signing Tanguy Ndombele out of the squad but brought on Giovani Lo Celso and Eriksen after Kane’s leveller and the move paid off as Eriksen foxed Brighton’s defence with a cross-field pass which Aurier flicked to Alli.

The victory took Tottenham up to fifth in the standings on 29 points after 19 games and left Brighton in 13th on 20.

Improving Saints stun Chelsea with 2-0 win

Goals from Michael Obafemi and Nathan Redmond earned Southampton a surprise 2-0 win at Chelsea in the Premier League on Thursday.

Obafemi broke the deadlock with his first goal of the season, bursting inside from the right and curling into the top corner after a tight opening half hour.

Frank Lampard changed his side’s formation from 3-4-3 to 4-2-3-1 at the break and nearly earned an instant dividend as substitute Mason Mount set up Tammy Abraham, who flashed a shot into the side netting.

Saints winger Redmond was denied by Kepa Arrizabalaga on the break but coolly finished for the visitors’ second after an impressive team move to silence Stamford Bridge.

The hosts struggled to break down Southampton’s tight defence, and Ralph Hasenhuttl’s side rise to 14th, three points clear of the relegation zone, building on last weekend’s win over Aston Villa.

Chelsea stay fourth with 32 points from 19 games and must pick themselves up for their visit to Arsenal on Sunday.

Ancelotti gets winning start as Everton beat Burnley

Carlo Ancelotti enjoyed a winning start as Everton manager with an 80th-minute Dominic Calvert-Lewin header earning a 1-0 Premier League win over Burnley at Goodison Park on Thursday.

Burnley had been typically resilient in defence, while posing few questions of Everton, and it took a high-quality finish to separate the sides.

Djibril Sidibe whipped in a cross from the right which Calvert-Lewin met with a superb angled diving header which flew in off the inside of the far post.

Sidibe had gone closest to breaking the deadlock with a low drive in the 32nd minute which Burnley keeper Nick Pope did well to keep out with his leg.

Burnley’s best opening came three minutes later when an Ashley Westwood free kick found Chris Wood at the back post but the New Zealander headed over the bar from a promising position.

Italian Ancelotti, a Champions League winner with AC Milan and Real Madrid was appointed by Everton on Saturday to replace the sacked Marco Silva.

Aubameyang goal earns Arteta’s Arsenal draw at Bournemouth

A second-half equaliser from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang gave Mikel Arteta a point in his first game as Arsenal manager as his side came back from a goal down to draw 1-1 with Bournemouth in the Premier League on Thursday.

The two sides came into the game in poor form, with Bournemouth having lost six of their last seven and Arsenal only winning once since beating Bournemouth 1-0 at the Emirates on Oct. 6.

Arteta restored Mesut Ozil to the starting line-up and the German forward looked sharp in the opening exchanges, but despite Arteta energetically encouraging his team from the sidelines, they failed to create many chances.

Arsenal’s sloppiness was punished when they gave the ball away cheaply on the left wing and Bournemouth sliced through them quickly, midfielder Dan Gosling stabbing home Jack Stacey’s centre from close range to give the home side the lead.

The Gunners equalised in the 63rd minute as Reiss Nelson’s shot deflected into the path of Aubameyang, and he swivelled to rifle the ball home before a wild celebration with the traveling fans that earned him a yellow card.

Both sides created opportunities in the pouring rain, but neither could grab a winner and the draw left Arsenal in 10th place on 24 points, with Bournemouth four points further back in 15th.

