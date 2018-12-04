David Beckham voices support for Jurgen Klopp after FA charge

Former Manchester United midfielder David Beckham has voiced his support for Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp after the latter was charged by England’s Football Association for his celebrations during Sunday’s Merseyside derby.

Klopp ran on to the pitch to hug his goalkeeper Allison Becker after Divock Origi scored a last-minute winner for Liverpool. “Klopp has been charged with misconduct relating to his behaviour in the 96th minute of the game between Liverpool and Everton yesterday,” the FA said in a statement.

In a comment on an Instagram post by SkySports on the topic, Beckham said that the celebration only showed Klopp’s passion. “For celebrating…shows passion and what the game is all about… Last minute winner who wouldn’t do this?? Even if it is Liverpool let the man celebrate”

Although his comment has since been praised, Beckham initially face some criticism. While there were some who said that rules should be the same for everyone regardless of the situation, others seemed to have taken offence simply because of his status as a former United player.

Klopp said after the match that he shouldn’t have done that and that he apologised to Everton manager Marco Silva immediately after the final whistle.

“What can I say about it? I didn’t want to run,” said Klopp. “It was not in my plan. I didn’t want to run to Ali (goalkeeper Alisson), I couldn’t stop obviously. Not cool, but it happened.”

The match remained goalless until the 96th minute when Origi, playing his first game for Liverpool since October 2017, headed the ball into goal after Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford erroneously got his finger on to a Virgil Van Dijk shot that seemed set to drop over the bar and out. His intervention caused the ball to bounce on the bar twice before dropping kindly for Origi to turn it in.