Chelsea vs Manchester United Live Score, Premier League Live Streaming: Chelsea 0-0 in first half

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho speaks

“We have had a couple of training sessions, not at high intensity, but we have done some tactical work to try to prepare the team. We have lost a lot of players in the internationals, especially Fellaini, who was injured Thursday last week but we only realised he was injured Wednesday this week. Alexis come direct from Mexico to London, he didn’t even go to Manchester, we didn’t know his condition, but that’s international football. Mata is Mata, one of our, I like to call them, team players. He thinks about the team, he is not selfish or egocentric, he just wants to help. He is what I like to call a proper professional. This is a big match, in three days we play the best team in the country and, in Juventus, the best team in Europe. It gives to me a sense of happiness, to see the distance between them and us. These are fantastic matches, the feeling to play against the best teams is a great feeling. I cannot promise, but I hope if my team scores a goal, I will try to behave. If my team wins, I will try to be respectful, because that’s the way they were with me.”