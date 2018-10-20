Chelsea vs Manchester United Live Score, Premier League Live Streaming: Chelsea 0-0 in first half

Chelsea vs Manchester United Live Score, Premier League Live Streaming: Manchester United will face their toughest competition in Chelsea at Stamford Bridge after the international break. The focus will once again return to the manager Jose Mourinho whose future at Old Trafford has become a topic of speculation due to a string of poor results. Chelsea, on the other hand, have been excellent under the charge of new manager Maurizio Sarri and are sitting in the 2nd position, tied on points with Manchester City. United, on the other hand, are languishing at the 8th position at the moment. Catch Live score and updates of Chelsea vs Manchester United, English Premier League clash.
Live Blog
Chelsea vs Manchester United Live Score English Premier League Live Streaming: Catch Live score and updates of Chelsea vs Manchester United
Chelsea vs Manchester United Live Score English Premier League Live Streaming: Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho’s “it’s not about me” comment after his team’s thrilling comeback win over Newcastle United is unlikely to be heeded on Saturday when he returns to his former club Chelsea. Mourinho’s words, spoken after United fans chanted his name in appreciation of the 3-2 victory, may have reflected a weariness at the constant focus on his position at Old Trafford but the spotlight will unavoidably be on the Portuguese again. The manner of United’s win, with three goals in the final 20 minutes of all-out attacking football, has raised the question of whether he will embrace a more positive style of play. Nothing in Mourinho’s history suggests that is likely and the prospect of facing Maurizio Sarri’s in-form team at Stamford Bridge is a strong deterrent against a cavalier approach.
MISSED! Willian has absolutely made a mess of the free-kick and that is a poor effort. He did not worry Manchester United defenders or goalkeepers as the ball flies towards the crowd.
Eden Hazard is brilliant and he tricks Nemanja Matic to put on a challenge. He goes for shoot and Matic had no choice. Referee gives a free kick to Chelsea in a dangerous position.
Anthony Martial tries to dribble past Cesar Azpilicueta as he tries to make a pass towards Romelu Lukaku. But Jorghino is right where he is supposed to be. Counters the threat.
Cesar Azpilicueta crosses the ball inside the net towards Alvaro Morata, but he has been penalised for pulling Chris Smalling's shirt. Early on, Chelsea are moving in forward and getting inside the box.
Corner to Manchester United! Juan Mata incharge of it, flies it towards a herd of Manchester United players inside the box. But Chelsea defence up to the task and deflect it outside. Danger Averted.
KICK-OFF! Alvaro Morata sets the ball rolling and the match begins! Chelsea 0-0 Manchester United in the first half. HERE WE GO!
Chelsea and Manchester United - LIVE NOW!
The players walk out in the middle of Stamford Bridge. This is the revival of a historic football rivalry, with new flavours being mixed into it.
"It is your time, man! Rashford - take the pressure off the manager!"
We will have Chelsea vs Manchester United KICKOFF in 10 minutes!
Players are out in the field, getting warmed up before the big clash.
“We have had a couple of training sessions, not at high intensity, but we have done some tactical work to try to prepare the team. We have lost a lot of players in the internationals, especially Fellaini, who was injured Thursday last week but we only realised he was injured Wednesday this week. Alexis come direct from Mexico to London, he didn’t even go to Manchester, we didn’t know his condition, but that’s international football. Mata is Mata, one of our, I like to call them, team players. He thinks about the team, he is not selfish or egocentric, he just wants to help. He is what I like to call a proper professional. This is a big match, in three days we play the best team in the country and, in Juventus, the best team in Europe. It gives to me a sense of happiness, to see the distance between them and us. These are fantastic matches, the feeling to play against the best teams is a great feeling. I cannot promise, but I hope if my team scores a goal, I will try to behave. If my team wins, I will try to be respectful, because that’s the way they were with me.”
“Morata has trained very well in the last three days. Giroud played 90 minutes on Tuesday, while Morata played on Monday for only 20 minutes. Kovacic is very fresh; Ross has played two matches in four days so I thought it better to go with Kovacic. United’s starting XI is very offensive. But we want to perform with our philosophy and control the match, and avoid their counter-attacks. Hazard knows what to do; I want him to be absolutely free in the last 35 metres.”
Eden Hazard has been in the form of his life and he could be one thorn in Mourinho's arsenal. He showed a sensational goal for Chelsea against Liverpool.
Chelsea and Manchester United have shared historic rivalries over the years.
Jose: "These are fantastic matches, when you just want your players to be at the top of their level. The feeling to play these games is, I think, a good feeling."
KARAN PRASHANT SAXENA WRITES:
If Jose Mourinho’s Manchester United career was a television show, their 3-2 victory over Newcastle United could be a good candidate for a new pilot episode. The question still remains though – will the show be renewed for an entire season? Fortunately for the Portuguese manager, he has the opportunity to script an even more historic episode which might just give him a new lease on this show that everyone has high expectations off but has seen a serious drop in ratings over the last couple of months. At the same time, it could also lead to a season finale that proves worse than what the popular sitcom How I Met Your Mother dished out.
Hello and welcome to our Live Blog on Chelsea vs Manchester United English Premier League match. This is it - Jose Mourinho's big test. If he wins it, he will not only answer his critics, but will also receive massive backing from United supporters. But if he loses, then it could cast a shadow on his United career, much earlier than anyone anticipated.