Chelsea vs Manchester City highlights: Chelsea beat City 2-0
Chelsea vs Manchester City highlights: Chelsea muzzle Manchester City in the first half and came out all guns blazing in the second.
Chelsea vs Manchester City highlights: Chelsea inflicted the first Premier League defeat of the season on champions Manchester City as goals from N’Golo Kante and David Luiz earned the home side an unlikely 2-0 victory on Saturday.
Chelsea had been run ragged by a clearly superior City side until Luiz produced a pinpoint 50-metre pass to Pedro in the 44th minute. Pedro found Willian and the ball fell to Eden Hazard who sent it across goal where Kante thumped it into the back of the net. It was the Frenchman’s first goal since the first game of the season and Chelsea’s first shot on target. Luiz headed home Chelsea’s second in the 78th minute from a corner by Hazard, the ball looping into the net past the stranded Ederson to confirm City’s first league defeat since April.
Live Blog
Chelsea vs Manchester City highlights:
FULL TIME! Chelsea 2-0 Manchester City
Sarri lets out a roar alongwith the Stamford Brodge faithful as soon as the referee blows the final whistle. Chelsea have kicked the door open on the title chase and entered it with all guns blazing. The last time City lost by a two-goal margin was almost two years ago. They sat back in the first half to muzzle the City attackers and then took the game to the opposition in the second. It's a great day for Chelsea and Liverpool fans too, who saw Mohamed Salah get a hat-trick earlier in the day and now see their team at the top of the table.
93 mins
Kepa gifts the ball to Foden who passes it to Jesus, the Brazilian takes the shot and it is saved brilliantly by Kepa.
90 mins
Four minutes of added time. City are struggling to get anything on the ball, Stamford Bridge bellowing its throat out.
86 mins
City should be pounding the Chelsea box starting around this time but at the moment, nothing is happening. Jesus tries a shot that goes out, Kepa takes about 30 seconds for the goal kick.
84 mins
David Luiz was at the centre of the storm during Chelsea's horror show against Spurs; he might have just scored the goal that rejuvenates Chelsea's title push. The Premier League is all about symmetry.
GOAL! Chelsea 2-0 Manchester City (David Luiz 77 mins)
...... and it leads to their second goal! Luiz with a looping header that Ederson can't get anywhere near. City are on their way to their first defeat of the season.
76 mins
Ross Barkley takes a shot that goes out with a deflection. Corner taken by Hazard......
68 mins
Chelsea looked like a team that had no defence in their match against Tottenham Hotspur and here they have muzzled out what has to be one of the most lethal attacks in the world. City have 20 minutes to unlock this puzzle that Sarri has thrown at them.
62 mins
Sterling puts in a cross that is ushered out of play by Kepa. Kovacic takes a knock and hobbles of the pitch, Ross Barkley takes his place.
53 mins
City win a freekick, Mahrez and Walker standing over it. Mahrez runs over and Walker takes, it is saved by Kepa.
50 mins
Willian shoots from outside the box, Ederson saves. A very positive start to the second half from Chelsea.
HALF TIME! Chelsea 1-0 Manchester City
First time this season City are trailing and the first time in over a year that they end the first half behind in a Premier League match. Pep Guardiola won't be too happy with them. They had at least two genuine chances to score in this half and they scoffed it.
GOAL! Chelsea 1-0 City (Kante 45 mins)
Right at the stroke of half time. City were putting them under pressure but one counter-attack leads to several chances to score and in the end, it is Kante thunders the ball into the back of the net from 12 yards. It all started with David Luiz spraying the ball out to Pedro on the right. He played it to Willian who was pushed out wide and had to play it back to Hazard. The Belgian manages to find space and play it into the centre where Kante arrives with his thunder foot.
41 mins
Jorginho wastes a rare opportunity that Chelsea got by blasting a pass to Hazard's chest while the latter was in space outside the box, the ball rolls out of play.
39 mins
Both sides maintain their form which means that the stalemate continues. Shot are coming at a premium now. David Luiz needed some treatment and is holding his lower back ever since.
30 mins
It has been remarkably cagy so far but that is because of the brilliant job Chelsea are doing of keeping City put. Alonso and Luiz have muzzled Sterling since that initial chance he got.
21 mins
Sterling on the right side of goal abut 30 yards away from goal, waits for Alonso to touch him. The Spaniard obliges, Sterling goes down and City win a free kick which turns out to be pretty useless as David Silva's delivery simply drifted out of play.
20 mins
Hazard already looking isolated up front. No swashbuckling Sarriball from Chelsea today but their caution and City's wastefulness has helped them not go behind so far.
14 mins
A typically slick City move between Sane, Mahrez and Bernardo Silva puts the former in space for a shot. But he was back-peddling and couldn't shoot first time, giving David Luiz time to cover him.
12 mins
City manage to make a couple of inroads into the Chelsea that turn out to be fruitless. Chelsea then stem that flow of attacks. City have been uncharacteristically wasteful so far.
8 mins
Jorginho loses the ball out in midfield to a brilliant tackle from Fernandinho who passes it forward to the charging Sterling. He passes it to Silva on the left, enters the box through the D and receives the ball with space to shoot but can't quite get hold of it.
4 mins
City kicked off the game with both sides wearing their regular shades of blue. Sterling put Arrizabalaga under pressure early on and the Chelsea keeper kicked the ball out. City have more possession, Chelsea effectively playing a five-man midfield.
The missing centre-forward
We could see Sterling playing centrally today while Hazard will be in that role for Chelsea. Both are not recognised centre-forwards so that final third area on both sides of the pitch is will see the ball rolling around quite a bit instead of the usual aerial inputs.
Changes
Morata, Fabregas, Loftus-Cheek and Christensen started against Wolves and are on the bench today while David Luiz, Jorginho, Pedro and Mateo Kovacic are back
For City, Raheem Sterling and Aymeric Laporte come in for Gabriel Jesus and Vincent Kompany.
TEAMS
Both sides have announced their teams in swanky, shiny tweets.
Chelsea desperately need to get themselves back in the title race and what better way to do that than to beat one of its protagonists. Unfortunately for them, that is easier said than done. Manchester City have simply picked up where they left off last season and have looked dominant regardless of which stadium they play in. However, this is Stamford Bridge and this is Chelsea.
Chelsea vs Manchester City Live football score, CHE vs MCI Live streaming: Chelsea's Premier League title challenge to Manchester City has faded dramatically in recent weeks as Eden Hazard's goals have dried up to leave Maurizio Sarri's men 10 points adrift of the champions ahead of Saturday's clash between the sides at Stamford Bridge. Even in the midst of an 18-game unbeaten run after City eased past the Blues 2-0 in the Community Shield in August, Sarri insisted Chelsea wouldn't be able to last the pace against a team he considers the best in Europe.
