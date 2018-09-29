Chelsea vs Liverpool Live Score, Premier League Live Online Streaming: Chelsea 1-0 Liverpool in 2nd half

Chelsea vs Liverpool Live Score, Premier League Live Online Streaming: Chelsea host Liverpool at Stamford Bridge. (Source: Reuters) Chelsea vs Liverpool Live Score, Premier League Live Online Streaming: Chelsea host Liverpool at Stamford Bridge. (Source: Reuters)

Chelsea vs Liverpool Live Score, Premier League Live Online Streaming: Chelsea are going to be confident when they host Liverpool on Saturday in the Premier League clash after defeating Liverpool in the League Cup on Saturday. They will derive more confidence from the fact that they delivered the Reds’ first loss of the season. Liverpool, however, stand at the top of the table with the only team having a 100 percent record after six games. Chelsea, on the other hand, are third on the table after drawing at West Ham.