Chelsea vs Liverpool Live Score, Premier League Live Online Streaming: Chelsea 1-0 Liverpool in 2nd half

Chelsea vs Liverpool Live Score, Premier League Live Online Streaming: Chelsea are going to be confident when they host Liverpool on Saturday in the Premier League clash after defeating Liverpool in the League Cup on Saturday. They will derive more confidence from the fact that they delivered the Reds’ first loss of the season. Liverpool, however, stand at the top of the table with the only team having a 100 percent record after six games. Chelsea, on the other hand, are third on the table after drawing at West Ham.
Live Blog
Chelsea vs Liverpool Live Score, Premier League Live Online Streaming: Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp says his side are itching to "strike back" at Chelsea following their League Cup defeat against the Blues as they seek the ideal response by extending their perfect start to the Premier League season on Saturday. Yet the Reds' manager also acknowledged on Friday that they would have to defend better in the visit to Stamford Bridge to stop Eden Hazard reprising the sort of solo brilliance that propelled Chelsea to victory at Anfield on Wednesday.
Wijnaldum with a terrible back pass to Allison. Morata chases it but Allison manages to get there in time and knock the ball out. Chelsea are frustrating Liverpool at the moment.
Milner loops the ball accross the face of goal for Van Dijk who heads it low. Arrizabalaga is in no position to make the save but David Luiz is there to clear his lines. Once again, Chelsea save themselves just before the ball goes over the line.
Robertson with a beauty of a low cross to Shaqiri who arrives in the danger zone in time. He stretches for the shot but ends up putting the ball wide. That was a chance and a half.
Giroud off for Morata but the move that comes from Liverpool is the important one. Salah taken off for Shaqiri. The Egyptian is yet to hit the kind of goalscoring form that made such a substitution at this stage of the game impossible to even think of.
Salah penalised for a foul, free-kick taken quickly and Hazard played in at the halfway line with not a single Liverpool played standing between him and goal. He races towards the box and takes the shot once inside it. Allison makes the save and the ball goes over the bar.
Willian with a misplaced pass that alows Firmino to take control of the ball inside the box. He passes it to Mane who cuts inside Luiz and takes the shot. Arrizabalaga gets down in time to make a brilliant save.
A poor start to the half from Liverpool. They allowed a Chelsea pass to travel accross the field to Hazard who got in space for scoring. Van Dijk makes a timely interception. Then Wijnaldum tries to make a pass to Salah and that only runs out.
Liverpool will wonder how it is that they have a '0' written against them on the scorecard. They had more possession and a number of chances to score but Chelsea have remained alert and dealt with the threats effectively. Then, they always have Eden Hazard in case they want to score a goal.
Alexander-Arnold's cross travels to Sadio Mane in the centre of the box, he takes one touch to flight and tries and overhead kick from the next. The shot floats over the bar.
A Chelsea counter after a Liverpool free kick is stopped when Mane fouls Hazard. Mane gets a booking for that.
Oooh Salah comes close to an equaliser. Salah wriggles away and rounds away from the Chelsea keeper. He then passes the ball into the unguarded net but Rudiger kicks the ball away just before it reaches the line.
It's hazardous Hazard again! Chelsea have scored and you could say, they have done so against run of play. Kovacic puts Hazard through and the Belgian ran towards the left, stretching the Liverpool defence more and more. He takes a low shot at the far post, Allison had his weight to the other side and he could not adjust in time. Chelsea draw first blood.
Liverpool corner taken by Milner. He flights it towards Van Dijk at the far post and the centre half tries to head into the mix, cleared away by Chelsea.
Van Dijk takes the ball away from Giroud and finds Firmino. The Brazilian passes it square to Mane who shoots wide from 20 yards. Thus far, Liverpool have been the better team.
Giroud tries to put Hazard but his pass is deflected, ricochets off a couple of bodies and Gomez clears it.
Chelsea get us underway at Stamford Bridge. Both sides are dressed in their regular colours. The home side are attacking from right to left.
Liverpool's perfect start will be tested like never before here. Not much else is required to be said here, lets get straight down to the brass tacks, as the Americans say.
Chelsea (4-3-3) Arrizabalaga; Azpilicueta, Rudiger, David Luiz, Alonso; Kante, Jorginho, Kovacic; Willian, Giroud, Hazard.Substitutes: Caballero, Cahill, Zappacosta, Moses, Fabregas, Barkley, Morata.
Liverpool (4-3-3) Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Wijnaldum, Milner; Salah, Firmino, Mane.Substitutes: Mignolet, Fabinho, Keita, Sturridge, Moreno, Shaqiri, Matip.