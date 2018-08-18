Chelsea vs Arsenal Live score Premier League Live streaming: Stamford Bridge gears up for big clash

Chelsea vs Arsenal Live score Premier League Live streaming: Chelsea host Arsenal in the first big derby of the 2018/19 Premier League season. A win here would work wonders for Unai Emery whose tenure as Arsenal manager started with a 2-0 defeat to defending champions Manchester City. Maurizio Sarri, on the other hand, enjoyed a straightforward 3-0 win over Huddersfield Town in his first match as Chelsea boss. Both managers have been at the helm of some big clubs and so the hype that surrounds derby days are not alien to them. Catch live score and updates of the Premier League match between Chelsea and Arsenal here.
Live Blog
Chelsea vs Arsenal Live score Premier League Live streaming: CHE vs ARS Live at Stamford Bridge
Ahead of the clash at Stamford Bridge, the Italian backed his counterpart Unai Emery to make Arsenal a force to be reckoned with. The Spaniard suffered a 2-0 defeat by Manchester City in his first Premier League match since succeeding Arsene Wenger. "Emery is a good coach," Sarri added. "He won the Europa League three times, he won in France with Paris St Germain. Arsenal will be competitive. They will be able to fight for a place in the Champions League." .
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Chelsea begin well at home as David Luiz shoots at the goal within three minutes of the start whistle. Not a great shot but a great and confident start by the Blues.
The London derby between Chelsea and Arsenal is underway at the Stamford Bridge.
TEAMS!
Chelsea: Arrizabalaga, Azpilicueta, Rudiger, Luiz, Alonso, Kante, Jorginho, Barkley, Willian, Morata, Pedro.
Subs: Hazard, Caballero, Moses, Kovacic, Giroud, Zappacosta, Christensen.
Arsenal: Cech, Bellerin, Papastathopoulos, Mustafi, Monreal, Guendouzi, Xhaka, Mkhitaryan, Ozil, Iwobi, Aubameyang.
Subs: Elneny, Ramsey, Lacazette, Torreira, Lichtsteiner, Leno, Welbeck.
Hello and welcome! Chelsea vs Arsenal. Blue vs Red. Stamford Bridge vs Emirates, and formerly, Current Chelsea manager vs Wenger. Not anymore. For the first time in over 25 years, there will be a new manager standing on the Arsenal touchline at Stamford Bridge. It is a match that both managers would desperately want to win. Emery knows his worth among the Arsenal faithful would be sky high if he wins it and Sarri knows that any goodwill created with the 3-0 Huddersfield win will be destroyed if Chelsea lose here.