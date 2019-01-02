Chelsea sign playmaker Christian Pulisic from Borussia Dortmund

Chelsea have signed Christian Pulisic from Borussia Dortmund but the American playmaker will spend the rest of the season on loan at the Bundesliga side, the German club announced on Wednesday.

The Premier League club paid 64 million euros ($73.2 million) for the 20-year-old, Dortmund said in a statement.

“It has always been Christian’s big dream to play in Premier League,” Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc said.

“This certainly has something to do with his American origin and thus we were not able to prolong his contract.

“Because of this background and with his contract running down in 2020, we decided to accept Chelsea’s incredibly lucrative offer.”

The USA international, who plays as a right winger, or on the left or behind a striker, said: “In summer I move on to Chelsea and to a new competition, the English Premier League. It’s a privilege to have signed for such a legendary club and I look forward to working hard towards being a contributor to their team of world class players.”

Chelsea director Marina Granovskaia added: ‘We are delighted to have signed one of Europe’s most sought-after young players. Christian has shown his quality during a fantastic spell in Germany and at just 20, we believe he has the potential to become an important Chelsea player for many years to come. We look forward to welcoming him to Stamford Bridge in the summer and wish him and Dortmund every success for the remainder of the season.’