Chelsea’s N’Golo Kante eats Chicken Curry, watches football at fan’s house

Hanging out for Chicken Curry, playing bit of FIFA and topping it off with English Premier League highlights show Match of The Day is a great way to spend an evening with your friends. Add a World Cup and Premier League winner to the mix and it gets even better. And that is exactly what happened to a group of friends in London.

Chelsea midfielder N’Golo Kante missed his train from London’s St Pancras station following the 4-1 win over Cardiff on Saturday. Thereafter, the Frenchman went to the local mosque in Kings Cross where he met a fan who gathered the courage to extend an invite to a usually shy Kante.

The lucky incident was pointed out by an Arsenal fan Badlur Rahman Jalil, 31, who reportedly took upon the opportunity to ask Kante the cheeky question – to which he happily obliged.

“I went to the mosque on Saturday evening to pray and we just prayed together. It’s Islamic teaching to invite guests to your house for dinner, so I asked him,” Badlur told BBC.

It all started with Kanté missing his Eurostar to Paris, then Googling local mosque, next thing you know man’s chomping on rice and curry in next mans yard, playing FIFA and watching himself on MOTD 🤣 — AbzzyRahman (@abz_gooner) 16 September 2018

Brilliant, although I’m surprised he didn’t sprint ahead and intercept the train. https://t.co/uVpSJkfFVl — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) 17 September 2018

“He came with me and my brother because he was on his own and said he was only going to go home anyway. He was on a protein diet so we had a chicken curry. He even had a cup of tea. “He beat us all at Fifa and then we watched Match of the Day. It was a really nice evening,” he added.

Another Twitter user @jahrul999 received a message from Badlur telling him to come over – with curry, Fifa and Match of the Day on the evening’s agenda. “My friend’s older brother saw him at the mosque and asked him why he was there,” the 22-year-old Liverpool fan said. “Kante told him he had missed his Eurostar to Paris. He was going over there to visit family. My mate invited him to his house and said he would be happy to feed him. He turned up a little while later and had a chicken curry and played Fifa. I got a text to go round so I went and we all just sat there watching Match of the Day with him.”

World Cup winner, former premier league player of the year, 2 time premiership winner casually joined us to watch MOTD after visiting a local mosque. True definition of being humble. What a man. pic.twitter.com/y14NanXKPn — J (@jahrul999) 16 September 2018

A group of 8-10 fans gathered at the house to spend time with Kante and were together for almost two hours. “I’m a Liverpool fan and most of us are Arsenal fans, but Kante is more than just a footballer. As a Muslim, he is a great role model to us and an example of a good human being,” @jahrul999 added. “He grounds you. He is such a humble person. He doesn’t think he is on another level to you. Footballers must get annoyed with people asking for photos all of the time, but he was more than happy to take individual photos with us all. You could tell it was a genuine smile.”

A Chelsea spokesman confirmed the story later by simply adding, “That’s typical N’Golo.”

