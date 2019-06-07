Chelsea appeal FIFA transfer ban to Court of Arbitration for Sport

Toggle Menu
Chelsea have filed an appeal with the Court of Arbitration for Sport against a transfer ban imposed by world governing body FIFA.

Chelsea’s Cesar Azpilicueta lifts the trophy as they celebrate winning the Europa League. (Source: Reuters)

English Premier League side Chelsea have filed an appeal with the Court of Arbitration for Sport against a transfer ban imposed by world governing body FIFA.

The Europa League champions were sanctioned in February for breaching rules regarding the international transfer and registration of players under 18. They were also fined 600,000 Swiss francs.

Chelsea had said last month they would appeal the ban, which is for two transfer windows, or effectively one year.
CAS said in a statement on Friday the London-based side had filed the appeal, which could be considered just by written submissions and no timeline for its consideration had been set.

