Champions League the measure of my success at Manchester City, says Pep Guardiola

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola believes that the club’s achievements in the Champions League will ultimately determine if his stint in England has been a success.

The Spaniard guided former club Barcelona to two titles in Europe’s elite club competition but could not repeat that feat at Bayern Munich despite delivering three Bundesliga titles and two German Cups.

“I was judged in Munich in that way so I will be judged here as well,” Guardiola told a news conference ahead of Saturday’s FA Cup quarter-final at Swansea City.

“My period in Munich wasn’t good for most people because we didn’t get one final. We got semi-finals but we didn’t get a final and we were judged. I’m a lucky guy. My standards are high. I have to reach it.”

City are looking to reach the last four of the Champions League for the first time under Guardiola and face a potentially difficult test having been drawn to face Premier League rivals Tottenham Hotspur in next month’s quarter-finals.

Guardiola said he had no complaints with a Champions League trophy being the yardstick to measure his success in Manchester despite winning a league title and two League Cups.

“When I spoke with my chairman, CEO, sporting director, the people here know and they give credit for what we have done in the last two seasons. That’s the most important thing,” he said.

“After that, everyone can judge if it’s a disaster. If we do not win the Champions League, our work for three seasons, every three days, is a failure or a disaster. I completely do not agree but what can I say? Accept it and move on.

“What’s important is that the players, the club, the fans give credit if we are consistent and humble and, in every single game, do what we have to do. We won a lot in the past and that’s why people believe that is normal — but that’s not normal.”