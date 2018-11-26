Bournemouth match too ‘demanding’ for Mesut Ozil, says Arsenal manager Unai Emery

Arsenal manager Unai Emery put fuel to fire when he said that the English Premier League match against Bournemouth was too ‘demanding’ for Mesut Ozil to be included in the Playing XI.

The German midfielder featured in the Gunners’ last three matches, which ended in draws, but the Spanish manager decided that to not include him in the playing XI against Bournemouth on Sunday.

On being asked why Ozil did not start against Bournemouth, Emery said, “We thought ‘how we can do better in the match’, a very demanding match with physicality and intensity. Every player is important but today we tried with three centre-backs and it was another possibility for us to improve and find our best performance as a team.”

“It depends on how the match is going,” said Emery. “I decided on another option. We knew this was a difficult stadium, a difficult team. Seventeen matches we haven’t lost but the last three we drew. That is not enough for us.”

Ever since Emery replaced Arsenal Wenger at the post of the manager, the two have been reported to have a strained relationship. Ozil was also seen throwing a tantrum when he captained Arsenal in the absence of regular skipper Petr Cech against Crystal Palce. The 30-year old World Cup winning midfielder stomped past Emery and hurled his gloves to the turf on being substituted. The match ended in 2-2 draw.

Arsenal now stand at the fifth spot in the Premier League table, a point away from Chelsea at the fourth.