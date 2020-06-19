scorecardresearch
Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish charged after lockdown crash

By: Reuters | Published: June 19, 2020 10:02:57 am
aston villa, jack grealish, jack grealish football, jack grealish aston villa, steve bruce, steve bruce aston villa, tom cleverley, football news, sports news, indian express Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish charged after lockdown crash (Source: Reuters)

Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish has been charged with multiple driving violations after being involved in a car crash during the COVID-19 lockdown in March, police said on Thursday.

British media had reported that police had opened an investigation after the Villa midfielder was pictured leaving an estate in Birmingham following a traffic accident on March 29.

“A Premier League footballer has been charged with driving without due care and attention, and failing to stop at or report a collision,” West Midlands Police said in a statement here

“Jack Grealish is accused of the offences in Waterside, Dickens Heath, Solihull, on Sunday, Mar. 29. An investigation was launched after we responded to reports of a car hitting parked vehicles and the driver fleeing on foot.”

The 24-year-old is due to appear before the Birmingham Magistrates’ Court on Aug. 25 to answer the charges.

