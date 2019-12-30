Mikel Arteta says split-second decisions behind Arsenal’s 2-1 loss to Chelsea

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta (Source: Reuters) Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta (Source: Reuters)

Arsenal’s new manager Mikel Arteta said his team let themselves down with poor split-second decision-making in their 2-1 defeat by Chelsea in his first home game in charge on Sunday.

A mistimed leap from goalkeeper Bernd Leno handed Chelsea an easy equaliser from Jorginho in the 83rd minute to cancel out Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s first-half strike.

Chelsea then surged forward and Tammy Abraham spun and shot straight through Leno’s legs for the winner four minutes later as Arsenal were caught out in defence.

“I am really disappointed with the result and the way we conceded the goals and the timing of it,” Arteta told reporters.

“It’s decision-making. It happens. It will happen again for sure, but when it happens against this type of opposition, you get punished,” he said.

“We had to sustain that level for longer periods against a very, very physical team like Chelsea. We have to move on.”

However, the Spaniard was keen not to place too much blame on the shoulders of his German keeper.

“He will be down, and when an error costs the team points we have to lift him. He’s done a really good job since he joined this football club and we have to respect that,” he added.

Arteta was evasive when asked whether he felt Chelsea midfielder Jorginho should have been given a second yellow card for bringing down Arsenal’s Matteo Guendouzi.

“That’s up to you guys to decide,” he said with a wry smile, before adding: “For me it was very clear. That’s it.”

He said his side kept a good shape throughout the match but got caught out by Chelsea’s speed when they regained the ball.

“It was the structure that we need to control those type of situations. And then we just stepped back – and they are really good in transition,” he noted, referring to the move that led to Abraham’s late winner.

The result leaves Arteta with a draw and a loss from his first two matches in charge, with the Gunners in 12th place and with a negative goal difference after 20 matches.

Arteta gave a cautious reply when asked if Arsenal were in the unfamiliar position of fighting not for Champions League places but to avoid relegation, saying only: “We have to go step-by-step, so I don’t want to make any predictions.”

Controversial Mane goal gets Liverpool past battling Wolves

A controversial Sadio Mane goal was enough for Premier League leaders Liverpool to secure a nervy 1-0 victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers and open up a 13-point cushion over their nearest challengers on Sunday.

Mane, in his 150th game for the club, netted three minutes before the break only for Adam Lallana to be penalised for handball in the build-up. However, a lengthy VAR review deemed the ball hit the midfielder’s shoulder and the goal stood.

Victory means Liverpool have become only the third team to go unbeaten in 50 consecutive home games in the English top flight, while they also closed out 2019 unbeaten at Anfield in all competitions for the fifth time in their history.

Liverpool have 55 points from 19 games, while Wolves are seventh in the table five points behind Chelsea in fourth.

Wolves, who had lost 15 of their previous 17 league visits to Anfield, made four changes from the side that stunned Manchester City 3-2 less than 48 hours previously.

They were the better side for large parts of the contest and might have taken something from the game had Joao Moutinho and Romain Saiss not blasted over presentable opportunities late on.

Liverpool, sporting gold World Champions badges on their shirts after their Club World Cup triumph, were rarely at their brilliant best but showed once again that they appear to have the mettle to claim a first domestic league title in 30 years.

The only goal of the game caused a flurry of controversy.

Referee Anthony Taylor had blown for handball as Lallana brought down Virgil van Dijk’s long ball before Mane swept in a half-volley. A lengthy VAR stoppage ensued before the decision was overturned much to the fury of the Wolves players and bench.

The visitors were then left seething when denied an immediate riposte after Pedro Neto’s effort was disallowed – again following a VAR review – following the most marginal of offside decisions against Jonny Otto.

Wolves coach Nuno Espirito Santo was booked in the aftermath after protesting with fourth official Mike Dean, but following the match he refused to be drawn into a discussion on VAR.

“These decisions are being taken by a referee miles away and he doesn’t have the feel for the game,” he said.

“What we don’t want is (what happened), to come to Anfield, Liverpool, a fantastic team, fantastic fans, fantastic stadium and we are left celebrating a non-goal.

“We had to manage our players. We played 45 hours ago, the way the players coped, a lot of them played 90 minutes in both, it’s amazing and it tells you a lot about their character.”

