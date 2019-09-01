English Premier League 2019, Arsenal vs Tottenham Football Live Score: Harry Kane, Nicolas Pepe start

Toggle Menu
English Premier League 2019, Arsenal vs Tottenham Hotspur Match Live Score Streaming Online: The season’s first North London derby is here. Both Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur have started the new season off on an indifferent note, and both will be looking to make a statement of intent. Arsenal were picked apart by Liverpool at Anfield last Saturday, while Newcastle United stunned Spurs at home. Both teams will know another defeat this week would get the alarm bells ringing.

Arsenal are currently on sixth spot in the the points table, with their humiliation against Liverpool being their only defeat. The Spurs forward line is yet to find cohesion and have been lacklustre this season so far. With one win so far, they are at 11th spot on the table. Follow live updates of Arsenal vs Tottenham Hotspur here:

Live Blog

Head-to-head

Arsenal and Spurs have locked horns 198 times in their history.

The Gunners have 82 wins to their name.

Tottenham have won 64 of those meetings.

It’s ended all square on 52 occasions.

Spurs XI:

Lloris, Sanchez, Vertonghen, Alderweireld, Rose, Winks, Eriksen, Sissoko, Lamela, Son, Kane.

Subs: Gazzaniga, Lo Celso, Alli, Aurier, Moura, Skipp, Davies.

Arsenal Starting XI:

Leno, Maitland-Niles, Sokratis, Luiz, Kolasinac, Torreira, Xhaka, Guendouzi, Pepe, Lacazette, Aubameyang.

Subs: Martinez, Mkhitaryan, Ceballos, Ozil, Chambers, Nelson, Willock.

Hello and Welcome

The season’s first North London derby is here. Both Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur have started the new season off on an indifferent note, and both will be looking to make a statement of intent.  Stay tuned for live updates.

