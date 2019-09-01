English Premier League 2019 Live Streaming, Arsenal vs Tottenham Hotspur: When and where to watch ARS vs TOT match, live streaming, time in IST

English Premier League 2019, Arsenal vs Tottenham Hotspur Match Live Score Streaming Online: Arsenal battle Tottenham Hotspur at the Emirates in the second match of Premier League Sunday. The home team will be eager to get back on track after their bitter defeat against Liverpool at the Anfield last week. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette will be crucial for Arsenal’s fortunes and Harry Kane will be for Spurs.

Arsenal: Bernd Leno, Ainsley Maitland-Niles, Sokratis, David Luiz, Sead Kolasinac, Granit Xhaka, Lucas Torreira, Dani Ceballos, Nicolas Pepe, Pierre Emerick Aubameyang, Alexandre Lacazette.

Tottenham Hotspur: Hugo Lloris, Serge Aurier, Davinson Sanchez, Toby Alderweireld, Danny Rose, Harry Winks, Moussa Sissoko, Erik Lamela, Lucas Moura, Heung Min Son, Harry Kane.

Here is all you need to know about the mathc-

When is Arsenal vs Tottenham Hotspur in the English Premier League?

Arsenal vs Tottenham Hotspur will be played on Sunday, September 1, 2019.

What time is the kickoff between Arsenal vs Tottenham Hotspur in the English Premier League?

The kickoff for Arsenal vs Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League is at 9 PM IST.

Where is Arsenal vs Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League?

The Premier League match between Arsenal vs Tottenham Hotspur will be played at the Emirates Stadium.

Which channel will air the Premier League match between Arsenal vs Tottenham Hotspur?

Arsenal vs Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League will be broadcast on Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD.

How do I live stream the Premier League match between Arsenal vs Tottenham Hotspur online?

The match will be streamed live on Hotstar. For live commentary, updates, social reactions and more, you can follow the live blog that will be run right here on IndianExpress.com.