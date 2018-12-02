Arsenal vs Tottenham Hotspur highlights: Arsenal secure comprehensive derby win

Arsenal vs Tottenham Hotspur highlights: Arsenal bounced back from behind to secure a 4-2 win against local rivals Tottenham Hotspur in the North London Derby. Lucas Torreira scored the winner for Arsenal in the 77th minute of the match, as he hammered past Hugo Lloris from an acute angle.

Earlier in the match, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang gave the home side a lead inside the first ten minutes of the match. However, goals from Eric Dier and Harry Kane saw Spurs taking a one-goal-lead at the end of first half. But the second half belonged to the hosts as they scored thrice, which eventually led Arsenal to a comfortable victory at the end.