Arsenal vs Tottenham Hotspur highlights: Arsenal secure comprehensive derby win

Arsenal vs Tottenham Hotspur highlights: Arsenal bounced back from behind to secure a 4-2 win against local rivals Tottenham Hotspur in the North London Derby. Lucas Torreira scored the winner for Arsenal in the 77th minute of the match, as he hammered past Hugo Lloris from an acute angle.
Earlier in the match, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang gave the home side a lead inside the first ten minutes of the match. However, goals from Eric Dier and Harry Kane saw Spurs taking a one-goal-lead at the end of first half. But the second half belonged to the hosts as they scored thrice, which eventually led Arsenal to a comfortable victory at the end.
FULL TIME: ARSENAL secure comprehensive derby win
Arsenal secure a comprehensive derby victory as they beat Tottenham Hotspur 4-2. With this win, Arsenal go into the TOP 4, while Spurs slips two spots.
85' Vertonghen IS SENT OFF
More trouble mounts for Spurs as Mike Dean books Vertonghen for his challenge on Lacazette. The defender was booked earlier inside the first ten minutes when he handed a ball while trying to clear an incoming FREEKICK. Spurs are reduced to 10 men.
77' GOAL NO 4 FOR ARSENAL
GOAL! Lucas Torreira scores the fourth goal for the GUNNERS as he beats Lloris from an acute angle. Meanwhile, Pochettino makes a double substitution as Moura and Winks are introduced in place of Son and Alli.
75' ARSENAL back in lead
GOAL! ARSENAL are back in the lead as Alexandre Lacazette's shot takes a deflection and goes into the bottom-left corner of the goalpost.
70' SUBSTITUTION
Guendouzi replaces injured Mustafi, as he jogs off. Good news for Arsenal supporters as the injury didn't seem serious.
68' Belleri makes a mistake
Bellerin makes an error as he fails to switch the play, while kicking the ball straight to Son. The South Korean stops the ball, takes a stride and blasts it towards the Arsenal goalpost. However, Leno streches towards his left and punches the ball out of danger. Bellerin apologises as the ball is cleared away.
56' ARSENAL GOAL
The goals keep coming. Aaron Ramsey recieves a through ball and squares it towards Aubameyang. The striker completes the move with a superb finish as his shot ends inside the goalpost.
50' SPURS FREEKICK
FREE KICK for Spurs as Granit Xhaka takes down Dele Alli outside the box. Harry Kane takes an attempt at the goalpost, but a flying SAVE by LENO denies the England forward from finding the net for the second time. Meanwhile, Mike Dean books Xhaka for the challenge.
ACTION RESUMES
Referee blows the whistle and the action resumes at the Emirates Stadium. Spurs will get the ball rolling as they look forward to extend their lead.
HALF TIME: ARS 1-2 TOT
An action packed first-half comes to an end as the visitors go into the break with a 1-goal lead. Arsenal, on the other hand, have been brilliant. The Gunners had a golden opportunity to level things up right before the break, but a poor first touch by Aubameyang saw Tottenham clear the ball out of danger.
34' SPURS LEAD AS KANE STRIKES
Tottenham are leading as Harry Kane's spot kick lands in the bottom-right corner of the goal. Spurs got a penalty after Son was pushed down by Holding. The derby madness has taken over the players as they get enaged in heated discussions.
30' ERIC DIER LEVEL THINGS UP
ERIC DIER level things up at the Emirates and celebrates in front of the home fans. This results in a scuffle on the touchline between the players from both the side.
26' ARSENAL LOOK DANGEROUS
Arsenal look dangerous as they continue to test Hugo Lloris and the Spurs defence line. Meanwhile, after 26 minutes into the match, Harry Kane has touched the ball just four times. This tells how dominat the Gunners have been.
18' NEARLY TWO
A wide ball well recieved by Kolasinac as he runs inside the box. He passes the ball to Iwobi, who takes a shot at the goalpost but Lloris makes a smart save to deny Arsenal from extending their lead.
10' Aubameyang gives Arsenal early lead
Sloppy defending by Vertonghen as the ball touches his hand while the Belgian international was trying to head the ball. Referee points to the penalty spot. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang steps up and gives the home side an early lead in the North London Derby. The striker calmly nets the ball from the spot as Lloris dives in the wrong direction.
5' Arsenal build attack
A positive start for Arsenal as the Gunners are keeping more possession, while trying to create chances from both end of the pitch. Spurs, on the other hand, are tussling hard for ball.
KICK OFF
Mike Dean blows the whistle as the home side start the proceedings. Aubameyang with the first touch, as he rolls the ball behind in Arsenal's half. HERE WE GO!
Tottenham Hotspur LINE UP
PLAYING XI: Lloris, Aurier, Foyth, Vertonghen, Davies, Dier, Sissoko, Eriksen, Alli, Son, Kane
SUBSTITUTES: Gazzaniga, Rose, Alderweireld, Winks, Walker-Peters, Llorente, Moura
Arsenal LINE UP
PLAYING XI: Leno, Bellerin, Holding, Mustafi, Sokratis, Kolasinac, Xhaka, Torreira, Mkhitaryan, Iwobi, Aubameyang
SUBSTITUTES: Cech, Lichtsteiner, Maitland-Niles, Guendozi, Elneny, Ramsey Lacazette
Hello and Welcome!
Hello and Welcome to the LIVE COVERAGE of the English Premier League match between Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur at the Emirates Stadium. As Spurs travel to Emirates, they would eye to end Arsenal's 18-match unbeaten record. Spurs are placed third on the table with 30 points, while Arsenal are placed fifth. Who will win tonight? Stay tuned for LIVE UPDATES