Arsenal vs Manchester City Live Score Live Streaming: Arsenal 0-1 Manchester City in second half

Arsenal vs Manchester City Live Score Live Streaming: Champions Manchester City begin their title defence at the Emirates against Arsenal on Sunday. The post-Arsene Wenger era begins as Unai Emery takes charge of Arsenal for the first time in the Premier League. Pep Guardiola and Emery have met 10 times in all competitions during their spells in Spain, but Guardiola never lost a game in those meetings. Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey, who suffered a calf injury, is back in training while City’s club record signing Riyad Mahrez is set to make his first Premier League appearance for the club.
Arsenal vs Manchester City Live Score Live Streaming: It's a tough start for Unai Emery as Arsenal manager with Manchester City opening its Premier League title defense at the Emirates Stadium. "We are excited. We have a lot of ambition to start on Sunday against the last winners of the Premier League,” said Emery. "Also, I think that it’s a big and great match that we can play to start this season."
Ramsey is replaced by Lacazette, who causes an immediate impact. He misses the net by a foot as the ball curves towards the right. He then again comes charging again the next minute. Lacazette was probably the energy and motivation the home side were looking for. Will he make the difference for Emery's side?
The second half does not see the same start as the first with players from both sides lacking energy. Aguero's early effort in the half goes wide.
The second half between Arsenal and Manchester City is underway at Emirates. The hosts trail the reigning champions by one goal. Would new manager Emery's half-time talk change the tables in the Gunners' direction? Let's find out
Raheem Sterling's goal the only difference in the first half as reigning champions Manchester City go into half-time with 1-0 lead. Mahrez has done well on his debut, looking dangerous and creating close chances for the visitors.
Aubameyang collects the ball with a tidy first touch, before sending a powerful drive narrowly wide of Ederson's goal. Another chance lost for the hosts to equalise before half-time.
This is Manchester City's sixth corner in comparison to Arsenal's zero. They have however not been able to convert any.
Five minutes to go before the half-time whistle. Mahrez is trying his best to get to the same wavelength as his teammates. After the free-kick, he again attempts to have a go at the goall but his attempt goes wide.
Manchester City are awarded with a free-kick after Sokratis fouls on a charging Aguero. Sokratis accepts the booking gracefully, knowing it was their only way of not going 2-0 down. A beautiful save as Cech stretches full after Mahrez takes the free kick. He then does brilliantly to save one from rebound. It goes for corner but City lose their golden chance of doubling the lead.
After Benjamin Mendy fires a straight shot at Ederson, Arsenal have a near-oops moment as their keeper almost puts the ball inside their net. Cech turns and apologises to Gunners.
Raheem Sterling with a great finish gives Manchester City a perfect start to the first match of the season. Sterling picks the ball up from the left side of the area, leaves behind the Red-and-white shirts, runs along the edge and sends a fine 18-yard drive into far corner of the net.
Sterling gets close to giving the reigning champions a perfect start to their campaign. And it should have gone in except the last-minute defence by Arsenal.
The Premier League match between Arsenal and Manchester City is underway with a thundering applause from excited fans. Sterling is booked early in the game. A small break as Guendouzi takes treatment.
Riyad Mahrez makes his Premier League debut for the champions. Here is Manchester City's Starting XI:
Despike pre-hype, Danny Welbeck does not feature in Emery's Starting XI. Here is the list:
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Premier League match between Arsenal and Manchester City as the two sides begin their 2018-19 campaign on Sunday at Emirates. It's a rather tough start for the new manager Emery as Arsenal begin their season post Wenger. Meanwhile, Guardiola's side will be brimming with confidence, hoping to kickstart another dominating season.