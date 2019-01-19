Arsenal vs Chelsea Live Football Score, English Premier League Live Streaming: Arsenal face Chelsea at home

Arsenal vs Chelsea Live Football Score, English Premier League Live Streaming: Arsenal face Chelsea at homehttps://indianexpress.com/article/sports/football/english-premier-league/arsenal-vs-chelsea-live-football-score-english-premier-league-live-streaming-5546529/
Arsenal vs Chelsea Live Football Score, English Premier League Live Streaming: With the battle for top 4 starting to heat up, Arsenal host Chelsea in what promises to be a thrilling contest. The Gunners are currently placed at No. 5 position, but only just, as Manchester United have caught them up on points already. Chelsea also have lost a few games and dropped points and it is turning into a three-way battle between these three teams.
Arsenal manager Unai Emery has come under criticism off late over his team selection and it would be interesting to see how he set up his team in this crucial tie. Both teams would be eager for a win to boost their top four hopes. Catch Live score and updates of Arsenal vs Chelsea Football Live Score Streaming.
Arsenal vs Chelsea - Reverse Fixture recap
What happened in the reverse fixture this season? It was a thrilling encounter between the two teams which eventually ended in the favour of the Blues who won 3-2, despite Arsenal scoring two quick goals to put pressure on the opponents. Want to watch the highlights? We got you sorted.
Arsenal vs Chelsea recent records
In the past 10 years, this has been the record of Chelsea vs Arsenal
STATS:
* Chelsea are playing Arsenal for the 197th occasion in all competitions, more than they have played against any other club.
* It is the top-flight’s most ancient all-London encounter, a fixture since 1907/08.
The stage is set for football's biggest rivalry to come to the fore - it is the Reds vs the Blues - Arsenal vs Chelsea. When the two teams from different regions of London square off, it is always a spectacular affair to watch. This time, it is all about the top six. Both the teams are now being pressured by the rising Manchester United for the position in the top four.
Arsenal vs Chelsea Live Football Score, English Premier League Live Streaming: The need for the riches as much as the prestige of a return to Champions League football leaves Arsenal little room for error when Chelsea visit the Emirates on Saturday. A run of three defeats in their last six Premier League games has left the fifth-placed Gunners six points adrift of their London rivals in the battle for a top-four finish. However, it is Chelsea and not Arsenal who are reinforcing in the January transfer window to ensure they are not forced to cope with the consolation prize of the Europa League for a second consecutive season.
* Chelsea have 407-404 point lead over Arsenal.
Blast from the past
THIS GOAL FROM HENRY, THOUGH!
Here come the Blues
Chelsea have arrived at the Emirates! A dangerous game is about to begin.
Here come the Gunners
Arsenal boys have arrived at the stadium and Mesut Ozil is leading up front. But he is not in the starting XI though.
CHELSEA TEAM NEWS
Here is Chelsea's starting line-up for the crucial clash
TEAM NEWS
`Here is the Arsenal line-up for the crucial clash
Arsenal vs Chelsea Football Live
