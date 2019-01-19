Arsenal vs Chelsea Live Football Score, English Premier League Live Streaming: Arsenal face Chelsea at home

Arsenal vs Chelsea Live Football Score, English Premier League Live Streaming: With the battle for top 4 starting to heat up, Arsenal host Chelsea in what promises to be a thrilling contest. The Gunners are currently placed at No. 5 position, but only just, as Manchester United have caught them up on points already. Chelsea also have lost a few games and dropped points and it is turning into a three-way battle between these three teams.

Arsenal manager Unai Emery has come under criticism off late over his team selection and it would be interesting to see how he set up his team in this crucial tie. Both teams would be eager for a win to boost their top four hopes. Catch Live score and updates of Arsenal vs Chelsea Football Live Score Streaming.