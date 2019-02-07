A lesson never to give up: Pep Guardiola after Manchester City go on top

Pep Guardiola applauded Manchester City’s never-say-die attitude as the Blues registered a 2-0 win against Everton on Wednesday. With this win, the defending champions knocked Liverpool off from the top of the table.

However, Guardiola’s side were in danger of falling behind in the title race after the defeat against Newcastle. But Liverpool made it difficult for themselves after successive draws against Leicester and West Ham.

“Goodison Park, 2-0, we have to be happy. In terms of consistency, we didn’t concede one shot on target. To score in the last minute of the first half helped us a lot,” AFP quoted Guardiola as saying.

“We are not the tallest team in the world so we don’t expect to score from set-pieces, but (assistant coach) Mikel Arteta works a lot on them. I am so satisfied,” he added as goals from Aymeric Laporte and Gabriel Jesus, lifted City above Liverpool.

Expressing satisfaction with his team performance in the season, the gaffer said, “We have a game every three days for three months. I don’t know how far we will get, maybe we will die in the road, but we are trying.”

“We have played one more game than Liverpool. It’s good to be top but Liverpool has a game at Old Trafford,” he added.

“I don’t think too much about that but four or five days ago we could have been seven points behind, it is a lesson to never give up,” Guardiola explained.

“We have an incredible test on Sunday against Chelsea,” he concluded.