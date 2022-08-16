English Premier League, Spanish La Liga & Italian Serie A: Points table and top scorers

August 16, 2022 2:10:52 pm
After a long wait, football season is back again with a unique twist this time around. This year, every major league in the world will hit the pause button during November 20-December 18 as the World Cup comes calling. Basically, the season will be divided into 2 halves, before the World Cup and after the World Cup, which can prove pivotal in the long run. It will be interesting to see how the clubs cope with the scenario after their star players come back after a long international tournament and if it affects their rhythm in the league.
After another game week is done and dusted, here’s a look at the points tables and the top scorers of some of the top leagues in the world, namely the English Premier League, The Spanish La Liga and the Italian Serie A.
EPL 2022/23 points table
Manchester City, as expected started off on a strong note and sit on top of the points table with two wins in two games. Arsenal also join them on top, but sit second owing to a smaller goal difference. Sitting at the extreme end of the table is the other team from Manchester, who lost their first two games with defeats against Brighton and Hove and Brentford. Chelsea and Tottenham played the game of the season so far, a 2-2 draw at the Stamford Bridge and have four points each, occupying fourth and seventh spot in the table.
|Position
|Team
|Points
|1.
|Manchester City
|6
|2.
|Arsenal
|6
|3.
|Brentford
|4
|4.
|Tottenham
|4
|5.
|Newcastle
|4
|18.
|Everton
|0
|19.
|West Ham
|0
|20.
|Manchester United
|0
*Chelsea sit 7th with four points, Liverpool are 12th with two points and Leicester 15th with one point.
Subscriber Only Stories
EPL 2022/23 top scorers
|Rank
|Player (Team)
|Goals
|1.
|Rodrigo (Leeds United)
|3
|2.
|Josh Dasilva (Brentford)
|2
|3.
|Gabriel Jesus (Arsenal)
|2
|4.
|Pascal Grob (Brighton)
|2
|5.
|Erling Haaland (Man City)
|2
La Liga 2022/23 points table
Matchday one brought little surprises in Spain, barring a newly revamped Barcelona side that dropped points in their opening match at home to Rayo Vallecano in a 1-1 draw and Sevilla losing 1-2 to Osasuna. Defending champions Real Madrid started off with a 1-2 win away to Almeria. Their city rivals, Atletico also registered an away win, 3-0 at Getafe.
|Position
|Team
|Points
|1.
|Villareal
|3
|2.
|Atletico Madrid
|3
|3.
|Real Betis
|3
|4.
|Real Madrid
|3
|5.
|Osasuna
|3
|18.
|Real Valladolid
|0
|19.
|Getafe
|0
|20.
|Elche
|0
*Barcelona sit 11th with one point and Sevilla are 15th with no point.
La Liga 2022/23 top scorers
|Rank
|Player (Team)
|Goals
|1.
|Alejandro Rodriguez (Villarreal)
|2
|2.
|Juan Lopez (Real Betis)
|2
|3.
|Alvaro Morata (Atletico Madrid)
|2
|4.
|Aimar Oroz (Osasuna)
|1
|5.
|Ezequiel Avila (Osasuna)
|1
Serie A 2022/23 points table
In Italy, Napoli, Juventus, Milan, Inter, Atalanta and Roma all started their season with wins. Napoli occupy top spot with a bigger goal difference, thanks to their 5-2 win against Verona. Defending champions Milan also played a high scoring fixture in a 4-2 win against Udinese while their classic rivals, Inter started off with a 2-1 win away at Lecce that saw Romelu Lukaku mark his return back to the club after a season at Chelsea with a goal.
|Position
|Team
|Points
|1.
|Napoli
|3
|2.
|Juventus
|3
|3.
|Milan
|3
|4.
|Atalanta
|3
|5.
|Fiorentina
|3
|18.
|Sampdoria
|0
|19.
|Verona
|0
|20.
|Sassuolo
|0
*Inter are sixth in the points table with three points while Roma are 9th with three points as well.
Serie A 2022/23 top scorers
|Rank
|Player (Team)
|Goals
|1.
|Ante Rabic (AC Milan)
|2
|2.
|Dusan Vlahovic (Juventus)
|2
|3.
|Marco Arnautovic (Bologna)
|1
|4.
|Rodrigo Becao (Udinese)
|1
|5.
|Matteo Bianchetti (Cremonese)
|1
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 5: Aamir Khan's Forrest Gump remake is his biggest flop since Mela; the rare film to see a drop on Independence Day
Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 5: Aamir Khan’s Forrest Gump remake is his biggest flop since Mela; the rare film to see a drop on Independence Day
D. Raja writes: The RSS didn't contribute to Independence. Now, it threatens the freedom struggle's legacy
Diplomacy for Viksit BharatPremium
No U-17 women's World Cup, isolation of national teams
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
Latest News
English Premier League, Spanish La Liga & Italian Serie A: Points table and top scorers
Decoding the different types of razors and their usage, benefits
Apple might soon start showing ads in first-party apps
Rafael Nadal to miss Davis Cup group stage, Novak Djokovic leads Serbia London
Kareena Kapoor spooked after mentalist Suhani Shah correctly guesses identity of her personal guardian angel: ‘This is a horror show’
Two months into new academic year, BMC school students have no uniforms
Explained: Ola likely to launch an electric car in 2024, here’s what we know about it
I-Day trial runs successful, Pune Metro to extend till Dapodi, Deccan Gymkhana soon
IND vs ZIM: Shahbaz Ahmed replaces injured Washington Sundar for Zimbabwe series
Former PM Morrison took on extra powers in secret: Australian PM Anthony Albanese
Explained: Police to visit Ranveer Singh’s home, what obscenity laws did he break?
Watch video: Mother saves son from being attacked by a snake in the nick of time