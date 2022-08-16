scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, August 16, 2022

English Premier League, Spanish La Liga & Italian Serie A: Points table and top scorers

After another game week is done and dusted, here’s a look at the points tables and the top scorers of some of the top leagues in the world, namely the English Premier League, The Spanish La Liga and the Italian Serie A.

By: Sports Desk |
August 16, 2022 2:10:52 pm
EPL, EPL point tally, Serie A points tally, LaLiga points table, European football season, Points table of EPL, SerieA points tableIt will be interesting to see how the clubs cope with the scenario after their star players come back after a long international tournament and if it affects their rhythm in the league. (AP)

After a long wait, football season is back again with a unique twist this time around. This year, every major league in the world will hit the pause button during November 20-December 18 as the World Cup comes calling. Basically, the season will be divided into 2 halves, before the World Cup and after the World Cup, which can prove pivotal in the long run. It will be interesting to see how the clubs cope with the scenario after their star players come back after a long international tournament and if it affects their rhythm in the league.

After another game week is done and dusted, here’s a look at the points tables and the top scorers of some of the top leagues in the world, namely the English Premier League, The Spanish La Liga and the Italian Serie A.

EPL 2022/23 points table

Manchester City, as expected started off on a strong note and sit on top of the points table with two wins in two games. Arsenal also join them on top, but sit second owing to a smaller goal difference. Sitting at the extreme end of the table is the other team from Manchester, who lost their first two games with defeats against Brighton and Hove and Brentford. Chelsea and Tottenham played the game of the season so far, a 2-2 draw at the Stamford Bridge and have four points each, occupying fourth and seventh spot in the table.

Position Team  Points
1. Manchester City  6
2. Arsenal  6
3. Brentford 4
4.  Tottenham 4
5. Newcastle 4
18.  Everton 0
19.  West Ham 0
20.  Manchester United 0

*Chelsea sit 7th with four points, Liverpool are 12th with two points and Leicester 15th with one point.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
The rise of the worker productivity scorePremium
The rise of the worker productivity score
Delhi Confidential: Tiranga selfies campaign a big hit on Independence DayPremium
Delhi Confidential: Tiranga selfies campaign a big hit on Independence Day
Bihar berozgari refrain makes way into CM’s job promisePremium
Bihar berozgari refrain makes way into CM’s job promise
Collegium led by CJI Ramana cleared over 250 for HCs; vacancies now lowes...Premium
Collegium led by CJI Ramana cleared over 250 for HCs; vacancies now lowes...

EPL 2022/23 top scorers

Rank Player (Team) Goals
1.  Rodrigo (Leeds United) 3
2. Josh Dasilva (Brentford) 2
3. Gabriel Jesus (Arsenal) 2
4. Pascal Grob (Brighton) 2
5. Erling Haaland (Man City) 2

La Liga 2022/23 points table

Matchday one brought little surprises in Spain, barring a newly revamped Barcelona side that dropped points in their opening match at home to Rayo Vallecano in a 1-1 draw and Sevilla losing 1-2 to Osasuna. Defending champions Real Madrid started off with a 1-2 win away to Almeria. Their city rivals, Atletico also registered an away win, 3-0 at Getafe.

Position Team Points
1. Villareal 3
2. Atletico Madrid 3
3. Real Betis 3
4. Real Madrid 3
5. Osasuna 3
18. Real Valladolid 0
19. Getafe 0
20. Elche 0

*Barcelona sit 11th with one point and Sevilla are 15th with no point.

La Liga 2022/23 top scorers

Rank Player (Team) Goals
1.  Alejandro Rodriguez (Villarreal) 2
2. Juan Lopez (Real Betis) 2
3. Alvaro Morata (Atletico Madrid) 2
4. Aimar Oroz (Osasuna) 1
5. Ezequiel Avila (Osasuna) 1

Serie A 2022/23 points table

In Italy, Napoli, Juventus, Milan, Inter, Atalanta and Roma all started their season with wins. Napoli occupy top spot with a bigger goal difference, thanks to their 5-2 win against Verona. Defending champions Milan also played a high scoring fixture in a 4-2 win against Udinese while their classic rivals, Inter started off with a 2-1 win away at Lecce that saw Romelu Lukaku mark his return back to the club after a season at Chelsea with a goal.

Advertisement
Position Team Points
1. Napoli 3
2. Juventus 3
3. Milan 3
4. Atalanta 3
5. Fiorentina 3
18. Sampdoria 0
19. Verona 0
20. Sassuolo 0

*Inter are sixth in the points table with three points while Roma are 9th with three points as well.

Serie A 2022/23 top scorers

Rank Player (Team) Goals
1.  Ante Rabic (AC Milan) 2
2. Dusan Vlahovic (Juventus) 2
3. Marco Arnautovic (Bologna) 1
4. Rodrigo Becao (Udinese) 1
5. Matteo Bianchetti (Cremonese) 1

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
First published on: 16-08-2022 at 02:10:52 pm

Most Popular

1

Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 5: Aamir Khan's Forrest Gump remake is his biggest flop since Mela; the rare film to see a drop on Independence Day

2

Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 5: Aamir Khan’s Forrest Gump remake is his biggest flop since Mela; the rare film to see a drop on Independence Day

3

Bilkis Bano case: 11 lifers convicted for Gujarat riots gangrape, murder set free in Godhra

4

D. Raja writes: The RSS didn't contribute to Independence. Now, it threatens the freedom struggle's legacy

5

Why CWG silver medallist Murali Sreeshankar has taken vow not to eat Kerala Porotta

Featured Stories

August 16, 1982, Forty Years Ago: PM’s I-Day Speech
August 16, 1982, Forty Years Ago: PM’s I-Day Speech
Rakesh Jhunjhunwala was bullish on India, put his money where his mouth w...
Rakesh Jhunjhunwala was bullish on India, put his money where his mouth w...
Explained: Ola likely to launch an electric car in 2024, here's what we k...
Explained: Ola likely to launch an electric car in 2024, here's what we k...
Explained: Police to visit Ranveer Singh's home, what obscenity laws did ...
Explained: Police to visit Ranveer Singh's home, what obscenity laws did ...
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar's 20 lakh job promise: How it doesn’t add up
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar's 20 lakh job promise: How it doesn’t add up
Anatomy of anti-conversion legislations in India: A comparative look at s...
Anatomy of anti-conversion legislations in India: A comparative look at s...
Police to visit Ranveer's home, what obscenity laws did he break?
Explained

Police to visit Ranveer's home, what obscenity laws did he break?

Sena MLA attacks catering manager for serving 'substandard food' to labourers

Sena MLA attacks catering manager for serving 'substandard food' to labourers

Diplomacy for Viksit Bharat
C Raja Mohan writes

Diplomacy for Viksit Bharat

Premium
Ola likely to launch an electric car in 2024, here's what we know so far
Explained

Ola likely to launch an electric car in 2024, here's what we know so far

Gurgaon: 4 IIT alumni dead as truck overturns on car on highway

Gurgaon: 4 IIT alumni dead as truck overturns on car on highway

No U-17 women's World Cup, isolation of national teams
Impact of FIFA ban

No U-17 women's World Cup, isolation of national teams

Guinness World Records gives an inside tour of Burj Khalifa

Guinness World Records gives an inside tour of Burj Khalifa

The rise of the worker productivity score

The rise of the worker productivity score

Premium
Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 
BRANDED CONTENT

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know
SPONSORED

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022
SPONSORED

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022

Latest News 

Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

Sportspersons greet the nation on Independence Day
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Aug 16: Latest News