English Premier League, Spanish La Liga & Italian Serie A: Points table and top scorers

After a long wait, football season is back again with a unique twist this time around. This year, every major league in the world will hit the pause button during November 20-December 18 as the World Cup comes calling. Basically, the season will be divided into 2 halves, before the World Cup and after the World Cup, which can prove pivotal in the long run. It will be interesting to see how the clubs cope with the scenario after their star players come back after a long international tournament and if it affects their rhythm in the league.

After another game week is done and dusted, here’s a look at the points tables and the top scorers of some of the top leagues in the world, namely the English Premier League, The Spanish La Liga and the Italian Serie A.

EPL 2022/23 points table

Manchester City, as expected started off on a strong note and sit on top of the points table with two wins in two games. Arsenal also join them on top, but sit second owing to a smaller goal difference. Sitting at the extreme end of the table is the other team from Manchester, who lost their first two games with defeats against Brighton and Hove and Brentford. Chelsea and Tottenham played the game of the season so far, a 2-2 draw at the Stamford Bridge and have four points each, occupying fourth and seventh spot in the table.

Position Team Points 1. Manchester City 6 2. Arsenal 6 3. Brentford 4 4. Tottenham 4 5. Newcastle 4 18. Everton 0 19. West Ham 0 20. Manchester United 0

*Chelsea sit 7th with four points, Liverpool are 12th with two points and Leicester 15th with one point.

EPL 2022/23 top scorers

Rank Player (Team) Goals 1. Rodrigo (Leeds United) 3 2. Josh Dasilva (Brentford) 2 3. Gabriel Jesus (Arsenal) 2 4. Pascal Grob (Brighton) 2 5. Erling Haaland (Man City) 2

La Liga 2022/23 points table

Matchday one brought little surprises in Spain, barring a newly revamped Barcelona side that dropped points in their opening match at home to Rayo Vallecano in a 1-1 draw and Sevilla losing 1-2 to Osasuna. Defending champions Real Madrid started off with a 1-2 win away to Almeria. Their city rivals, Atletico also registered an away win, 3-0 at Getafe.

Position Team Points 1. Villareal 3 2. Atletico Madrid 3 3. Real Betis 3 4. Real Madrid 3 5. Osasuna 3 18. Real Valladolid 0 19. Getafe 0 20. Elche 0

*Barcelona sit 11th with one point and Sevilla are 15th with no point.

La Liga 2022/23 top scorers

Rank Player (Team) Goals 1. Alejandro Rodriguez (Villarreal) 2 2. Juan Lopez (Real Betis) 2 3. Alvaro Morata (Atletico Madrid) 2 4. Aimar Oroz (Osasuna) 1 5. Ezequiel Avila (Osasuna) 1

Serie A 2022/23 points table

In Italy, Napoli, Juventus, Milan, Inter, Atalanta and Roma all started their season with wins. Napoli occupy top spot with a bigger goal difference, thanks to their 5-2 win against Verona. Defending champions Milan also played a high scoring fixture in a 4-2 win against Udinese while their classic rivals, Inter started off with a 2-1 win away at Lecce that saw Romelu Lukaku mark his return back to the club after a season at Chelsea with a goal.

Advertisement

Position Team Points 1. Napoli 3 2. Juventus 3 3. Milan 3 4. Atalanta 3 5. Fiorentina 3 18. Sampdoria 0 19. Verona 0 20. Sassuolo 0

*Inter are sixth in the points table with three points while Roma are 9th with three points as well.

Serie A 2022/23 top scorers

