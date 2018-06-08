Follow Us:
Saturday, June 16, 2018
My 1-year-old is battling Acute Leukemia. Please help me save my Aadriti  Sponsored

My 1-year-old is battling Acute Leukemia. Please help me save my Aadriti 
FIFA World Cup 2018

English Premier League confirms winter break from 2020

Premier League matches will still be played every weekend over the period, the FA said in a statement, with five games being held on the first weekend and five on the second.

By: Reuters | Published: June 8, 2018 7:23:05 pm
premier league Premier League matches will still be played every weekend over the period. (Source: Reuters)
Related News

The English FA, Premier League and English Football League announced on Friday that they would implement a two-week, mid-season break in February from the 2019-20 season onwards.

Premier League matches will still be played every weekend over the period, the FA said in a statement, with five games being held on the first weekend and five on the second.

As a result, FA Cup fifth-round matches will be moved to mid-week and fifth-round replays will be replaced by games which end in a draw going to extra-time and penalties.

“This is a significant moment for English football and one that we believe will greatly benefit both club and country,” said FA Chief Executive Martin Glenn.

“It’s no secret that we have a very congested fixture calendar and over recent years we have been working with the whole game to find a solution.”

The introduction of a winter break brings the English fixture calendar more in line with the top leagues in Germany, France, Italy and Spain.

The lack of a break in England has long been a bone of contention among top-flight managers, with many drawing a parallel between the demands of playing without a break and the country’s struggles at international tournaments.

“Today’s announcement proves that football can come together for the good of the game,” Glenn added. “We have also found a way to give the players a much-needed mid-season break, whilst keeping the much-loved Christmas schedule in place.

“As we head into summer international tournaments in the future we are sure that this mid-season break will prove to be a valuable addition for our players.”

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

More Related News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Best of Express

Advertisement
If I don’t get an answer from BCCI about why I haven’t got even an India A call in the last four years, then what’s the point of giving me awards 