English FA charged with offenses after win

By: AP |
July 8, 2021 5:41:11 pm
UEFA has charged the English Football Association with three offenses from its European Championship semifinal win over Denmark.
The disciplinary cases were opened over the use of a laser pointer by fans, fireworks being set off and for disturbing the Danish national anthem.
England won the Euro 2020 match 2-1 in extra time at Wembley Stadium.
