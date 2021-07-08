scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, July 08, 2021
Must Read

English FA charged with offenses after win

England won the Euro 2020 match 2-1 in extra time at Wembley Stadium.

By: AP |
July 8, 2021 5:41:11 pm
England's Harry Kane, bottom, celebrates with his teammates. (AP Photo)

UEFA has charged the English Football Association with three offenses from its European Championship semifinal win over Denmark.

The disciplinary cases were opened over the use of a laser pointer by fans, fireworks being set off and for disturbing the Danish national anthem.

England won the Euro 2020 match 2-1 in extra time at Wembley Stadium.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
Advertisement

More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

EngvDen, euro 2020
ENG vs DEN in pics: England beat Denmark 2-1, to face Italy in Euro 2020 final
Advertisement

Best of Express

Advertisement

Jul 08: Latest News