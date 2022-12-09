From Grealish spelling ‘Rhythm’ wrong to Maddison getting ‘Aesthetic’ incorrect: Bukayo Saka’s TikTok spelling bees

Apart from being one of England’s best players at this World Cup, England’s Bukayo Saka is keeping himself occupied with TikTok spelling bees to keep the team morale high in the camp.

Throughout his time in Qatar, the youngster has been testing his teammates’ linguistic capabilities by asking them to spell out complicated terms.

In a recent video of the same, the 21-year-old first asks James Maddison to spell out aesthetic, to which the midfielder responds, ‘A-E-S-T-E-T-H-I-C’ which is met by Saka gleefully shouting, ‘wrong’.

Saka then turns to Grealish for spelling rhythm to which the Manchester City player responds, ‘R-H-Y-M-T-H’.

Manchester United’s forward Marcus Rashford also took up the challenge.

Saka has been in scintillating form in this World Cup so far. The winger has scored three goals in the tournament so far and has played a key part in England reaching the quarterfinals of the World Cup. England will face France on Saturday.

The teams have not met at a major tournament since they drew in the group stage of Euro 2012.

“Pace is often one of the keys – when you are quick then the opponents have less time to get organised. But you need more than just pace to score goals,” Didier Deschamps said ahead of Saturday’s game at Al Bayt Stadium.

“You can stop a lot of things but it is very difficult to stop someone very quick, especially in transitions.” the French manager added.

Deschamps further said “England are very strong in transitions – more than half of their goals have come from quick counter-attacks. But they have other qualities too — they have technical ability, the capacity to score goals and ability on set-pieces.”