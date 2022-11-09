scorecardresearch
England’s Reece James to miss World Cup due to knee injury

In a news conference on Tuesday, Chelsea manager Graham Potter had said James was only taking part in light training.

England's Reece James in action . (Reuters)

England right back Reece James will miss the World Cup in Qatar due to a knee injury, British media reported on Wednesday, a day before Gareth Southgate is due to name his 26-man squad for the tournament.

The 22-year-old defender, who has 15 caps, sustained the injury playing for Chelsea against AC Milan in the Champions League last month. In a news conference on Tuesday, Chelsea manager Graham Potter had said James was only taking part in light training.

“No miracles, unfortunately,” he added of James’ recovery. “He’s progressing well. Reece was outside today, had a little jog, but nothing to report in terms of anything else.” England open their World Cup campaign against Iran on Nov. 21.

