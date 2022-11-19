England’s ‘Heat Shack’ machine to help cool their players in Qatar heat

The English football team have kept their training sessions at around 12.30 pm in Qatar in the hope of acclimatising to the sweltering heat in the middle-eastern country.

The Gareth Southgate-coached men are using a mist machine which they call the heat shack, which has been installed at the side of the training pitch along with ice towels, packs and vests.

“So you come off the training pitch and literally stick your head in this de-mister and it cools you right down because they all talked about how hot it is,” a talkSport correspondent said to the Weekend Breakfast.

The Three Lions will be facing Iran in their first Group match around Qatar time 4 pm, when the heat might be a little more bearable. The coaching staff also feel that the earlier training time, when the temperature will hover over 30 degrees, will guard against mental fatigue and ease biorhythm functions, according to the Mirror.

“They’re coping with it by training purposely at the hottest time of the day to acclimatise to it. Their opening game is 4pm local time which will be much cooler with a bit of a breeze, and the stadiums are air conditioned as well. I think they’re training later around the same time the Iran game will kick-off, but a lot of their games will be later. So by training at around 12:30pm, they’ll be training at the hottest part of the day so it’ll be easier to play when it’s cooler,” the talkSport correspondent was quoted.

She also shared various tidbits like the England team are also drinking beetroot slushies and how Mason Mount got a burnt nose after training in the 12.30pm heat.

On Saturday, the England football team Twitter handle had released a video of players drenched in sweat after a practice session at Al Wakrah sports complex.

In the video, young midfielder Jude Bellingham, Striker Callum Wilson and Liverpool right-back Trent Alexandar Arnold are seen drenched in sweat and going to an air cooler to cool off. The video was captioned cooling off.

“I knew it was going to be hot,” England goalkeeper Ramsdale said. “I’ve been to Dubai on numerous occasions for football or on holiday, so I knew it was going to be hot, but I think adapting to it quick will be the difficult thing.”

After playing Iran on November 21, England will play USA on November 26 and end their Group with a clash with neighbours Wales on November 30.