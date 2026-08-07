England’s World Cup star charged with assault at nightclub

England striker Ivan Toney, who plays for Al-Ahli in the Saudi Pro League, has been charged with an assault which took place on at a nightclub in London’s Soho December 6, the city’s Metropolitan Police said on Friday. Ivan Toney, who was part of the England squad at the recently concluded 2026 FIFA World Cup, is due in court on September 24, two days before England host world champions Spain in the Nations League group opener.

“Ivan Toney, 30, of Northampton, was charged on Thursday, 31 July with assault causing actual bodily harm,” London Metropolitan Police said in a statement. “He will appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, 24 September.”