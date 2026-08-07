England’s World Cup star charged with assault at nightclub

England striker Ivan Toney, who plays for Al-Ahli in the Saudi Pro League, has been charged with an assault which took place on at a nightclub in London’s Soho December 6, the city’s Metropolitan Police said on Friday. Ivan Toney, who was part of the England squad at the recently concluded 2026 FIFA World Cup, is due in court on September 24, two days before England host world champions Spain in the Nations League group opener.
“Ivan Toney, 30, of Northampton, was charged on Thursday, 31 July with assault causing actual bodily harm,” London Metropolitan Police said in a statement. “He will appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, 24 September.”
“Ivan acknowledges the charge and although he is naturally shocked, he looks forward to being given the opportunity to clear his name in court,” a spokesperson for Toney said in a statement to the media.
Toney played for Brentford for four years, playing a key role in their promotion to the Premier League in the 2020/21 and remaining a regular in the English top flight with the side as well. He moved to Al-Ahli after the 2023/24 season and scored 42 goals for them last season.
Toney had in November 2022 been charged by England’s Football Association (FA) with an alleged with 232 breaches of its gambling laws from almost 10 years prior with two of his former Northampton Town teammates. A month later, he was charged with 30 further breaches. Toney admitted to many of the charges and contested the others. It was then established that Toney had bet 126 times on games in the same competitions he was playing in, and 29 times on his team’s games. He bet 13 times on his own team to lose, but did not play in any of those games. The regulatory commission that was constituted for the case concluded that he was not a match-fixer.