Why England still don’t look like World Cup contenders after topping group

For several years, England have entered World Cups with a so-called golden generation. With the local media’s hype machinery building them up before each tournament, the expectations surrounding the Three Lions have always been sky-high and sometimes, even unfairly so.

But most of the time, England have failed to deliver on the big stage as countless so-called golden generations fall on their swords. The early stages of the 2026 edition indicate that they might be setting up their fans once again for bitter disappointment.

England’s performances, especially in the first half, have lacked a game plan, especially while trying to break down their opposition. While the structure is not as bad as previous editions, it continues to lack clarity with bigger challenges ahead. How they will fare later in the tournament against an elite team that can hurt them with counter punches remains to be seen.

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In the first half against Panama on Saturday, England had nine shots at the opposition goal, with just two on target. In the second 45 minutes, they attempted eight shots with four on target, with two resulting in goals.

Against Ghana, there were 19 shots attempted with just three on target, all in the second half, with the Three Lions having to wait till the 57th minute for their first shot that reached the opposition goalkeeper. It was the same malaise that had affected some star-studded teams in this World Cup – an inability to pry open a stubborn defence.

The only time they scored in the first half of a group stage match was against Croatia, where Harry Kane struck in the 12th and the 42nd minutes, with the first goal coming from a penalty.

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However, what would give coach Thomas Tuchel some relief is England’s ability to step up in the second halves, with the players offering glimpses of brilliance that might just help the side pull the rabbit out of the hat.

England’s performances, especially in the first half, have lacked a game plan, especially while trying to break down their opposition. (AP Photo) England’s performances, especially in the first half, have lacked a game plan, especially while trying to break down their opposition. (AP Photo)

Against Ghana, skipper Harry Kane, who was a peripheral figure for most of the first half, had a golden chance to score a winner in the fag-end of the second half, but ended up fluffing his lines. Against Panama, he made no mistakes and found the net in the 67th minute after heading in a perfect cross from Jude Bellingham to become England’s highest-ever goal-scorer in World Cup history, eclipsing Gary Lineker. Bellingham, the creative powerhouse for England, had already broken the deadlock in the 62nd minute, scoring from a half volley off Bukayo Saka’s corner.

Kane and Bellingham have been the driving force behind this England side, having scored the lion’s share of their goals, dragging England out of the mire on a few occasions. Marcus Rashford has also been a bright spark in attack, taking his chance whenever it has been offered to him after playing second fiddle to Anthony Gordon in the first 2 matches. Against Panama, which was his first start of this World Cup, he was one of the few England players who could test the opposition goalkeeper in an uninspired first 45 minutes.

With a defence that has looked pretty vulnerable and been exposed at times due to injuries to Reece James and now Jarell Quansah, surviving by the skin of their teeth against Panama, where a late Jose Fajardo strike was ruled offside, the old adage that attack is the best form of defence might now apply to England.

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In the last 32, they play DR Congo, a team that had nullified a Portugal team which had Bruno Fernandes and two UCL-winning midfielders in Joao Neves and Vitinha, as well as the seemingly ageless Cristiano Ronaldo. “It’s an aggressive approach that we take. You have to defend your one-on-ones. But the tournament starts again now in knockouts. Now we collect our strength and energy. We build our team spirit and belief. We will step up, the bigger the games get, the bigger we’ll be,” Tuchel had said after the Panama match, after England topped their group. Against Congo, they might just have to eclipse the size of the Empire State Building if they are to have a chance.