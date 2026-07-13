‘Going to put Messi to bed’: England will beat Argentina in WC semis, says Cole

Lionel Messi is set to face England for the first time in his international career when Argentina meet their arch-rivals in the second FIFA World Cup semi-final, 24 years after they last crossed paths on the global stage. While the 39-year-old captain has been central to the world champions’ campaign thus far, former England winger Joe Cole believes that the Three Lions will put ‘Messi to bed’ during Wednesday’s clash at the Atlanta Stadium.

The former Chelsea midfielder observed that despite their canter to a second successive World Cup semi-final on the back of miraculous comeback wins over Egypt and Switzerland in the knockouts, Argentina will be thwarted by England’s pace and attacking strength.

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“We will have to put Lionel Messi to bed,” Cole said on The Rest is Football podcast. “We’re going to put him to bed.”

While former Manchester City defender Micah Richards said that Cole “couldn’t say that”, the 44-year-old reaffirmed his prediction: “We are, 100 per cent.”

"Joe Cole":

Por sus comentarios sobre Lionel Messi y el partido de Inglaterra contra la Selección Argentina pic.twitter.com/QBGl4aw4pc — ¿Por qué es tendencia? (@porquetendencia) July 12, 2026

“I’m saying it now, England are going to the World Cup final, we’ve got too much pace for Argentina and we’re going to beat them, I feel it in my bones.”

Former Scottish international Ally McCoist did not entirely agree with Cole’s remarks, declaring England as the “third-best team” left in the competition that also includes France, Spain and Argentina.

There is, however, some respite.

“But the good news is you’re playing a team that I think you’re better than. I think England are better than Argentina.

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“Defensively, Argentina aren’t great but going forward, we know Messi is capable of doing something out of nowhere and that’s the thing you have to guard against. But what a game we’ve got to look forward to there.”

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‘A special game’

Reflecting on the prospect of facing England for the first time in his illustrious career, Messi said: “It’s a special match. It’s my first time.

“I’ve played against everyone except England. It’s a different kind of fixture, against a team with a great tradition, and it’s always fantastic to be part of a match of this calibre in a semifinal,” he told reporters after the 3-1 quarter-final win against Switzerland.

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Messi failed to score for the first time after nine successive matches across two World Cup editions as Argentina faced a stiff challenge from the determined Swiss on Saturday night. After Messi’s assist to a Mac Allister header put the Argentines in front in the 10th minute, a strike from Dan Ndoye put Switzerland level before the end of regulation time. A 112th-minute wonder goal from Julian Alvarez sunk Swiss hopes before sub Lautaro Martinez stubbed the result with the third goal in the final minutes.

Meanwhile, England stormed past Norway to the last-four for the first time since 2018, courtesy of a brace from Jude Bellingham.