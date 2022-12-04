England vs Senegal, FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Updates: ENG take on SEN for 1st time ever with QF spot at stake

FIFA World Cup 2022 England vs Senegal Live Scorecard: England play Senegal in the last 16 on Sunday at the Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor. Senegal have reached the World Cup knockout stage for the second time. Their previous last 16 appearance came in 2002, when coach Aliou Cisse was captain. England are unbeaten against African opposition in all 21 meetings. At the World Cup, they have won three and drawn three times against teams from Africa. This will be the first meeting between the two teams.
However, there is one concerning news for the African side with their head coach Aliou Cisse unable to attend a news conference a day before his team’s World Cup game against England because of illness. Cisse, who has been ill and has a temperature, also missed team training on Friday. But he is planning to be on the sideline Sunday when Senegal takes on England.
England is favored to progress to the quarterfinals, but a series of surprise result at this year’s World Cup can inspire Senegal. Thereby England will also not take Senegal lightly.
A whirl of dreadlocks slumped to the floor as the referee blew his whistle one last time for the night. Coach Aliou Cisse felt a wave of relief go through him after his Senegal team galloped into the Round-of-16, only for the second time in the history of their country. A late winner by defender Kalidou Koulibaly earned the country a precious win over Ecuador and a knockout stage showdown against England at the 2022 Qatar World Cup.
For Cisse though, the return to the knockout stages was a place he remembers all too well. He has repeated a feat he had conjured once earlier a couple of decades back – only that time he was the captain, and his team had just knocked out the then defending champions of the world, France. (READ MORE)
We’ve seen it happen countless times. Players are promised the moon by their agents but more often than not, it all comes crashing down.
The same happened to Senegal goalkeeper Edouard Mendy, and that’s why his journey to the Qatar World Cup is about resilience and never giving up on your dreams.
Born in France, his parents enrolled him in Le Havre Academy — the same academy where stars like Paul Pogba and Riyad Mahrez started their professional careers — when he was 13. He impressed them with his work, but when they overlooked him for another keeper, he was heartbroken. (READ MORE)
First time international fixtures are a rarity nowadays due to the hectic schedule and the amount of matches teams have to play but this meeting between England and Senegal is one of those instances of two teams never having faced each other before. Both teams don't know what to expect as the Three Lions take on the Lions of Teranga.
Oh, that hubris! England are a team of talented, charming young men who are easy to like. However, it’s the noise around them that invariably triggers schadenfreude. On this occasion, ahead of their Round-of-16 match against Senegal, Gary Lineker is the guilty party.
On Friday, he was quoted as saying that Gareth Southgate should ‘rest’ right-back Kyle Walker against Senegal for Sunday’s World Cup Round-of-16 match so that he is fresh to take on Kylian Mbappe and France in the quarterfinal. (READ MORE)
France beat Poland 3-1 in a record-smashing World Cup last-16 clash on Sunday that saw Olivier Giroud become France’s outright all-time top scorer and Kylian Mbappe score a magnificent double. France were relentless on the attack as they pushed for an opening goal but could not unlock a sturdy Poland until just before the break when Mbappe played a pin-point ball through to Giroud, who hammered it past a diving Wojciech Szczesny to claim his 52nd goal for Les Bleus. (READ MORE)
England: Pickford; Walker, Stones, Maguire, Shaw; Rice, Henderson, Bellingham; Saka, Kane, Foden
Senegal: E. Mendy; Sabaly, Koulibaly, Diallo, Jakobs; P. Gueye, N. Mendy, Ciss; Ndiaye, Dia, I. Sarr
Hello and welcome to our second round of 16 match of the day where England will take on Senegal on Sunday. England have never lost to an African side in the World Cup and Senegal will have a mountain to climb if they are going to change that. England, however, should not take Senegal lightly. This is the same country who had dumped France out of the World Cup in 2002 and 20 years later, they can do the same to the Three Lions. Stay tuned for more updates.