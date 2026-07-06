Why England vs Mexico World Cup RO16 match was delayed by an hour

Fans wait out the rain as the game between Mexico and England is delayed due to weather for the World Cup round of 16 soccer match in Mexico City, Sunday, July 5, 2026. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)

The Round of 16 match between England and Mexico was delayed by an hour on Sunday due to adverse weather conditions. The game was pushed to 7 pm local time from its scheduled 6 pm start which was around 6.30 AM IST.

FIFA had weighed moving Sunday’s kickoff to noon due to the forecast but ultimately stuck to the original schedule.

Last week, a thunderstorm over the Mexico City Stadium area had delayed the Round of 32 clash between Mexico and Ecuador. According to a report by news agency Associated Press, the storm in the area started two hours before the knockout match was set to begin.